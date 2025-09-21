Sky Meadow County Club shooting during Nashua, New Hampshire wedding reception leaves one person dead, several injured and gunman arrested amid claims the shooter yelling ‘Free Palestine’ before firing.

One person was killed and several others injured during a mass shooting at a wedding reception in New Hampshire Saturday night.

Shots rang out inside Sky Meadow County Club in Nashua on Saturday evening, leading to a large response from the city’s police department.

Nashua shooting suspect alleged to have shouted, ‘Free Palestine’ before firing shots

Nashua police initially said that two armed suspects fled the scene, however shortly after 9:20pm they confirmed there was only one shooter, an adult male who had been detained.

Sources confirmed to WMUR that a male adult dying in the shooting, with at least a half a dozen others people rushed to nearby hospitals.

The witness said he struck the shooter over the head with a chair, forcing him to his knees and causing him to drop the gun.

They claimed the shooter then went through the kitchen, ‘yelling some things’, before leaving the scene entirely. The gunman was quickly arrested after fleeing the scene, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Unconfirmed reports on X stated a witness saying the shooter, dressed in all black, yelling, ‘Free Palestine’ before firing upon attendees at the Nashua Country Club event.

“The scariest thing I’ve ever experienced”

No known motive

Social media revealed at the time of the shooting, attendees had been attending a wedding reception for Karissa Stefanou & Todd Bartelson at the site.

Sky Meadow Country Club, in addition to a golf course, is a private club serving as a venue for a variety of events, such as weddings, according to its website, including a wedding today.

Authorities had yet to say what led to the gunman targeting the Nashua Country Club and whether they knew the victims or attendees.

Nashua, a city of more than 91,000, is about 45 minutes from Boston on the Massachusetts border.