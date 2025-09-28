Shaniece Willingham, Valrico, Florida mother livestreams herself trying to drown her three children along with herself, ’cause she couldn’t take it anymore. Parent had just gotten into argument with the kids’ father who refused to pick up the kids.

A Valrico woman is alleged trying to drown her three children along with herself at a community pool cause she ‘could no longer take it anymore,’ according to Florida authorities.

Shaniece Willingham, 24, was taken into custody after the mother was observed tying her three children together and to herself, then jumping into a community pool in an attempt to drown everyone. The mother had sought to livestream the incident and share the ensuing tragedy with the father of her three children.

Valrico, Florida mother overwhelmed with parenting

According to a motion for pretrial detention obtained by Law&Crime, Willingham got into an argument over the phone with the childrens’ father, Theophilus Williams, on September 24. The fight resulted in her leaving the home with her three children – 3 years old, 2 years old, and 8 months old – after Williams said he ‘doesn’t give a f—‘ when she told him to ‘pick them up.’

Willingham allegedly put the three children into a wagon and just after 1 a.m and walked them to a community pool while streaming on Instagram and making comments that worried relatives.

‘In the video, the defendant was telling everybody this was her ‘last goodbye, and she could not take it anymore’ and also said ‘she loved her kids so much, but she could not leave them behind because no one can take care of them, and they would be safe with God,’ the motion read along with the mother stating, ‘I know I am going to hell.’

Bystanders intervene before troubled mother pulls off her desperate plan

Willingham allegedly got into the pool, called her mother on FaceTime to tell her she loved her and to show she was in the pool, then ‘used a rope to tie her and her children together so they could all be bound together after entering the pool.’

Upon seeing a white SUV enter the pool’s parking lot, Willingham pushed her children into the pool ‘in an attempt to kill herself and her children,’ the motion stated. Multiple bystanders, including those who arrived in the SUV, helped save the three children and Willingham.

Willingham following her arrest was charged with multiple attempted murder among other charges according to a release from to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The case continues to remain an open investigation.