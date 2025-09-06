Roman Rawicki, Palm Bay, Florida man shoots at woman 17 times who mistakenly walked up his driveway. Man claimed having a ‘no soliciting’ sign in front of house and fearing for his wife and children’s safety.

A Florida man has been arrested on attempted murder after shooting at a woman who had mistakenly walked up to his driveway after believing it was the dwelling of a friend she had come to see.

Roman Rawicki, 50, of Palm Bay upon his arrest this week was charged with several offenses, including false imprisonment, discharging a firearm in public, battery resulting in bodily harm and attempted murder, related to the incident on Clover Street NE.

The incident happened when the woman, who was following a friend home, got lost and ended up at Rawicki’s house on Sunday. As she walked up the driveway, Rawicki allegedly grabbed her, causing her to call for help.

Rawicki went inside, grabbed a gun, and shot at the woman’s vehicle as she left. She escaped and called for help, leading to Rawicki’s arrest, WFTV reported.

During police questioning, Rawicki told police that he had a ‘no soliciting’ sign in the front of the house while also understanding that the victim was at the ‘wrong house’ by mistake.

The victim told police she was following someone to their home for the first time and mistakenly arrived at Rawicki’s residence. Rawicki, in the driveway with his wife and children, then grabbed her arm, leaving bruises after restraining her with an arm lock.

Rawicki allegedly retreated, retrieved a firearm and started shooting at the two victims after they got into a vehicle. According to the report, a total of 17 shell casings were found at the scene. The vehicle was hit multiple times.

Rawicki told police that he believed the victim was a sex worker and said that he attacked and shot at her ‘out of fear for his wife’s safety.’

Rawicki was released after posting nearly $160,000 bond on Wednesday. He was ordered not to have contact with the two individuals and cannot have any firearms, weapons or ammunition, per the terms of his release.