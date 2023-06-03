Terry Vetsch Palm Coast, Florida man pulls gun on neighbor using his driveway for U-turn after feeling threatened.

America’s predilection towards gun violence as first recourse continues.

A Florida man has been arrested after video captured him pointing a gun at a woman’s head after a vehicle her friend was in turned into his driveway to perform a U-turn maneuver.

Terry Vetsch, 60, had been monitoring surveillance cameras overlooking his driveway when he suddenly became incensed at another driver using his property to perform the quick maneuver.

Gun pointed two inches from head

Jeffrey Hinkson, 51, turned into Vettch’s driveway in Palm Coast, while the woman — whose identity was not made public — knocked on the door of another friend across the street, police said.

Hinkson told officials that he pulled into the driveway to reposition his vehicle, and after he pulled into the driveway across from Vetsch’s, he heard a bang on his rear window.

The woman told police that she first heard Vetsch yelling at her friend and approached Vetsch to apologize. As she approached from across the street, Vetsch allegedly pointed his gun, which he had used to bang on the car window, at her head, threatening to shoot and kill her. The woman told police she was in immediate fear for her life, as Vetsch pointed his gun, ‘two inches from her head’.

When interviewed by police, Vetsch said he saw the vehicle pull into the driveway from inside his home and ‘immediately … grabbed his gun’ and went outside.

He said he believed the driver was a neighbor who he’d argued with in the past. Vetsch said he walked off his property and yelled at the driver not to use his driveway, only for the woman across the street, walking towards him in a ‘threatening manner’ and yelling.

‘I felt threatened’

Vetsch claimed the woman following him, yelling at him and waving her hand towards his face. Vetsch also told police he did not pull the weapon out until he was back on his property.

In body camera video obtained by CBS News, Vetsch is seen walking across the street and hitting the back window of the vehicle before yelling at Hinkson, telling him to keep the car out of his driveway. Video then shows the woman exit her home and approach. She and Vetsch trade profanity-laced insults as he crosses the street back to his home. She then follows him across the street, at which point Vetsch pulls out his gun.

Vetsch was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to jail records. The man remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

‘Not controlling your anger does not work out most of the time. In this case it landed an individual in the Green Roof Inn,’ said Flagler County sheriff Rick Staly in a statement announcing Vetsch’s arrest.

Vetsch is scheduled to be arraigned on July 10.

A similar situation ended in a fatal shooting earlier this year. In April, Kaylin Gillis pulled into the wrong driveway in Heborn, New York while looking for a friend’s house.

According to witnesses inside the vehicle, Gillis, 20, had briefly pulled into the driveway after becoming lost, when homeowner Kevin Monahan came out on his porch and fired a gun twice. Gillis was shot and killed. The 20 year old woman was declared deceased at the scene.