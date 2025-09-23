Hit & run DUI driver flees scene only to crash into second...

Oscar Andres Portillo Lopez, Florida man on immigration hold arrested causing two hit and run crashes while drunk, leading to female driver killed. Fatal victim identified as Cinthia Liliana Sierra Linares.

A Florida driver faces felony charges after being involved in two hit and run crashes the same evening, one of them fatal, leading to the death of a 35 year old female driver.

Oscar Andres Portillo Lopez, 24, was arrested Friday on charges of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner and leaving the scene of a Miami crash causing serious bodily injury.

Florida DUI driver alights from second crash to ask ‘what’s the problem?’

The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, September 18, at Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 20th Street, when a Honda Accord allegedly driven by Portillo Lopez rear-ended a Chevrolet Colorado, an arrest report cited by NBC6 stated.

The driver of the Colorado noticed the Accord was ‘swerving from left to right at a high rate of speed before it suddenly rear-ended her vehicle,’ the report stated according to the outlet.

The Colorado vehicle driver said the Accord reversed and struck her vehicle a second time while fleeing, and said as the Accord passed her ‘she saw the defendant in the driver’s seat look over toward her and smile in a sarcastic manner,’ the report said.

But there was more to come.

The Accord ran a red light while fleeing and ran several more red lights before crashing into a Jeep Compass at Northwest 20th Street and Northwest 12th Avenue, being driven by Colombian emigre, Cinthia Liliana Sierra Linares. At the time, Sierra Linares, 35, was driving home from working.

The Compass hit a traffic pole and rotated before coming to a stop, and the Accord continued to flee before hitting a traffic sign and a wall.

The passenger of the Colorado ran to assist the driver of the Compass and saw Portillo Lopez get out of the Accord shouting, ‘What’s the problem?’ in Spanish and laughing.

Oscar Portillo hit and run driver was on immigration hold

Police and fire rescue responded and the driver of the Compass was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Colorado suffered a fractured tooth and bruising; her passenger told police he had a hand injury, lawandcrime reported.

An officer approached Portillo Lopez at the scene and reported the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, along with slurred speech.

Portillo Lopez was hospitalized and released before he was booked into jail.

Police said blood samples were taken and those results are pending.

Records stated that Lopez had been driving with a temporary driving permit that had expired on July 5, WPLG reported.

Portillo, who was born in Honduras and had two local residential addresses in northwestern Miami-Dade, had a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement immigration hold and was unemployed, police and inmate records show.

During a court appearance on Monday, a judge ruled that Portillo Lopez will remain in custody until trial. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10.

A GoFundme fundraiser for funeral costs for Sierra Linares has to date raised $13, 729.