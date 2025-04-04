Nathanial ‘Nate Baker, University of South Carolina (USC) student killed in hit and run near campus by Rosali Fernandez-Cruz, illegal immigrant from El Salvador wanted by ICE. A community mourns while questions are asked how the illegal migrant was able to make his way following his 2016 border arrest.

A junior at the University of South Carolina was killed in a hit-and-run near campus involving an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Wednesday.

Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, on X on Thursday, stated that Nathanial ‘Nate G. Baker, 21, was fatally run over by Rosali I. Fernandez-Cruz, 24, who was ‘in our country illegally,’ and who ‘should still be alive today.’

The post added the victim operating a motorcycle when he was hit by a truck driver who fled the scene. ‘The hit & run driver was in our country illegally,’ McLaughlin further added.

‘@DHSgov prays for Nate’s family, friends, and loved ones and will work every day to protect innocent Americans like Nate,’ the post continued.

Fernandez-Cruz, 24, who was tracked down several blocks away from the scene was charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to give information and render aid, failure to yield the right of way and driving without a license, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

At the time of the crash, Fernandez-Cruz was wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), police said according to the Post and Courier.

A DHS source told Fox News, Fernandez-Cruz was arrested by border patrol in Hidalgo, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2016.

Nearly two years later, on Sept. 6, 2018, an immigration judge in Charlotte, North Carolina, ordered Fernandez-Cruz to be sent back to El Salvador.

Just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Fernandez-Cruz allegedly failed to yield the right of way while turning left at Blossom and Assembly streets, hitting Baker, who was on a motorcycle, with his truck, according to police.

Baker was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Fernandez-Cruz is accused of not stopping or rendering aid to Baker or reporting the incident to police, according to the statement.

He reportedly drove away from the accident site and ran from the vehicle.

A nearby CPD officer found and detained Fernandez-Cruz on the 1100 block of Greene Street.

Two men who were with Fernandez-Cruz at the time of the accident also fled, according to police. No charges are pending against them. The immigration status of the other men is unknown.

News of the tragedy led to disconcert on campus following USC in a statement confirming the student’s death and that Baker was a business major from Glen Allen, Virginia.

‘Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to Nate’s family and friends during this difficult time,’ according to university officials.

‘Counseling staff are actively working with those impacted, and services are available to any member of our campus community affected by this tragedy.’

Phi Gamma Delta confirmed in an Instagram post Baker was a member of its fraternity.

‘Yesterday, we lost not just a brother, but a leader, a role model, and a true embodiment of what our fraternity stands for,’ the fraternity wrote in the post.

A memorial on Blossom street, close to where the crash happened was dedicated to Baker as family, friends and fellow students arrived to honor the victim.

At one point, the 21 year’s old’s mother had to be consoled as she openly weeped in front of her son’s memorial.

Fernandez-Cruz is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, without bail, according to CPD.