Nerissa Lee, Assistant Principal at Lincoln Middle School, was identified as one of three individuals killed during a shooting that occurred in Berwyn on Tuesday afternoon.

Berwyn assistant school principal one of 3 killed in domestic related shooting including gunman outside of middle school.

Bewyn North School District 98 confirmed the educator’s identity and as one of the three killed during a shooting that took place near school campus, Wednesday. The district said the shooting was related to a domestic violence incident.

Berwyn police said officers heard gunfire around 4:05 p.m. near the school and arrived to find a man firing a rifle into another vehicle. As officers approached, the suspect fired at them. Police said officers did not return fire and took cover according to FOX32.

Berwyn North School District 98 Supt. Michelle Smith said in a statement that the gunman shot himself after killing two people in the car, one of whom was Lee.

A report via CBS News Chicago told of up to 20 shots ringing out and two dark sedans rammed into each other and with some windows blown out. One of the vehicles had a cascade of bullet holes to the windshield.

The shooter was observed slumped over inside their vehicle.

Three dead, including suspect, in a domestic-related shooting outside Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn, Illinois. Over 100 kids went into hard lockdown after shots rang out around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say suspect died from self-inflicted gunshot. School closed Wed, no… pic.twitter.com/agCCnpRHk2 — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) September 17, 2025

Berwyn Police decline to release relationship of victims to shooter

Police and school officials said the incident appears to be domestic-related and there is no ongoing danger to the community.

‘The impact of this loss is deeply felt not only within the school community but throughout Berwyn,’ Berwyn Police said in an update. ‘Assistant Principal Lee was a dedicated educator and leader who touched the lives of countless students and staff members.’

‘As we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community and supporting all affected by this tragedy,’ police said.

Lincoln Middle School was closed for instruction on Wednesday. However, social workers and counselors were available for students on campus.

School officials said classes will resume at the middle school on Thursday.

Berwyn police declined to provide further details about the suspect or the victims, their relationship to each other.