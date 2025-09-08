Michael Rocha, Reedley, California man wanted in the shooting death of his wife, Yesennia Rocha dies in police shootout after Tulare County Sheriff’s Officers spot his pick up truck. No known motive.

A Reedley, Fresno, California man wanted in the shooting death of his wife has died after being involved in a police shootout on Sunday according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Michael Rocha, 43, of Reedley was wanted following allegations that he fatally shot dead his wife, Yesennia Rocha at a community park, Saturday night after firing multiple rounds at the woman in front of their kids and family members. In the immediate aftermath, Mike Rocha then fled the scene in a white Chevy pick up truck.

It wasn’t until the following morning, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., that the wanted man’s truck was spotted in the Woodlake area. TCSO Deputies responded to the area to find him since he had a warrant out for his arrest. Deputies tracked Rocha down around 1 p.m. in Woodlake and pursuit began according to a Facebook release from TCSO.

During the pursuit, Rocha fired a rifle at Deputies. Eventually, he stopped in the area of Road 222 and Avenue 340 just outside of Woodlake. Right after he stopped, Rocha got out of the truck and began firing multiple rounds at Deputies. Deputies fired back, hitting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Visalia Police Department is now handling the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation.

Authorities had yet to say what led to the husband firing multiple gunshots at his wife and killing her.

Authorities continue to investigate.