Yesennia Rocha, Reedley, California woman shot dead by husband, Michael Rocha in domestic incident at community park. Husband remains at large after fleeing in white pick up truck. Tragedy was witnessed by the couple’s children.

Fresno, California authorities continue to search for the whereabouts of a Reedley man alleged to have shot dead his wife at a community park on Saturday night.

Officers with the Reedley Police department responded to a neighborhood on Parlier and Frankwood Avenues just after 8:00 p.m following reports of a multitude of gunshots fired.

While authorities declined to release the names of the suspect and victim, social media identified the victim as Yesennia Rocha.

Commentators on the thread stated the wife’s murder was witnessed by the husband and wife’s children.

The thread further claimed up to 15 gunshots being fired at the scene.

To date the husband who fled the scene in a white pick up truck has yet to be arrested and continues to remain at large, ABC30 reported.

YourCentralValley reported detectives closing off Frankwood Avenue between Parlier and Aspen avenues as they continued to investigate.

No motive was immediately known.

Notice of the tragedy led to commentators piling on another Facebook thread, with one person posting, ‘How do we know it was Michael Rocha? This is absolutely shocking. I had him as a boss and he was a really nice cool guy. I dont understand how this could have happened.’

Posted another, ‘Michael Rocha killed Our friend Yesennia Rocha!!! Freakin coward!!!’

Wrote another, ‘No wonder there was so much police activity there, I live down the street and was wondering what happened.’

While another posted, ‘That’s my old boss, knew he was off, hope they get him.’

One commentator, Stephanie Ann Curnett, went one step further to express her outrage at not only the alleged murderer but at the Reedley Police Department.

Posted the woman, ‘Reedley Police Department is either dropping the ball or covering up. Why has the community not been made aware that there is a murderer on the loose? Why are they not exposing his face and descriptions of his truck so that the public is aware and can help apprehend him. By the time reedley PD makes a public service announcement and blast his face everywhere he will be long gone. Justice for Yesenia

The thread led to the suspect’s sister, Gina Rocha, responding, ‘Justice will be served. I am his sister and I personally provided Reedley PD photos of my brother and his truck. I believe in our community and Reedley PD. We demand justice for my beautiful sister in law and we will not rest until he is found dead or alive.’

To date Mike Rocha of Reedley, California continues to remain at large.