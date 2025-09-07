Who fathered Kentucky cheerleader’s dead baby? Ex boyfriend, Izaiah Hall Cumberland University quarterback gives DNA sample. Football jock had dated Laken Snelling before the couple calling it quits and the cheerleader starting to date Conner Jordan star college basketball player.

Who fathered University of Kentucky cheerleader’s dead baby? That is the pressing question investigators seek to find out as Laken Snelling’s former boyfriend volunteered to have his DNA tested.

Izaiah Hall, 21, gave police a DNA sample to determine whether it matches that of the dead baby boy Snelling, 21, is alleged to have wrapped in a towel, stashed in a garbage bag and hid in her closet at her off-campus residence in Lexington, last month.

When exactly did Kentucky cheerleader stop dating football jock and start dating college basketball player?

Hall, a quarterback at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn., dated the alleged killer mom before she started seeing former star college basketball player, Conner Jordan, 24, the Daily Mail reported.

Hall’s father, Justin Smith, told the dailymail: ‘There’s a DNA test, it’s already underway. Izaiah’s done this to find out if he was the father.’

Adding, ‘I’m not sure when we’ll get the results. We’ve been told it could be a couple of weeks.’

To date it has yet to be confirmed when Snelling’s relationship with Hall ended and when exactly she started seeing Jordan and whether the woman happened to be pregnant when she moved on with the basketball star.

Jordan, who played basketball for King University and Tusculum University in Tennessee, was featured in a handful of posts on the 21-year-old cheerleader’s social media accounts including a June 25th post which appearing to show the loved up couple posing for maternity shots, leading up to Snelling’s Aug. 31 arrest.

Was Kentucky cheerleader seeing both men at the same time?

Accompanying the images was a bucket wish list with the hashtags goals of a wedding ring, house and cash.

Jordan who was tagged in the June 25th post has since deleted his social media accounts in the days since Snelling’s arrest after the newborn was found stuffed in the closet. Not immediately clear is if he was the individual who notified authorities to the presence of the deceased newborn and whether Jordan was still involved with Snelling at the time of her arrest.

An autopsy report has since deemed the baby’s cause of death inconclusive.

At the time of her arrest, was charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and concealing the birth of an infant.

Snelling who appeared in court on Monday was released on a $100,000 bond and ordered to home incarceration at her parents’ home in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

She has since dropped out of school and is no longer a member of the STUNT team, the Lexington Herald Leader reported Friday.

The school, which began classes for the new semester on Aug. 25, didn’t reveal when she unenrolled.