Alleged Grand Blanc church shooter, Thomas Jacob ‘Jake’ Sanford mother, Brenda Walters-Sanford left heartfelt message on Facebook, presumably addressed to her son, the alleged shooter. Did her note send her son over the edge and plotting against Michigan LDS Mormon church?

Brenda Walters-Sanford the woman thought to be the mother of the 40 year old Michigan LDS church shooter that killed at least 2 and left at least nine others injured and many others now feared dead, before being taken out by respondents had posted a note on her Facebook page the day before her son going on a shooting rampage.

Although the note isn’t directly addressed to the alleged shooter, Thomas Jacob ‘Jake’ Sanford of Burton, Michigan it was implied that the heartfelt post was indeed about her son and perhaps a kind of cry for help.

People lack accountability, then say, “You could’ve talked to me.” No, I couldn’t. You don’t listen. You deflect. You twist everything into an attack and then play the victim. Conversations with you aren’t healing—they’re exhausting, draining, and emotionally suffocating. Every time I try to speak, it feels like walking through a maze of blame where my words are used against me, my intentions questioned, and my emotions invalidated. I end up questioning myself, doubting my own perceptions, because nothing I say lands without being turned into some justification for your behavior.

I’ve spent too long bending, softening, and framing my words to fit the narrative you want, hoping for connection, for understanding, for a simple acknowledgment of reality. But it never comes. Instead, there’s defensiveness, twisting, and manipulation, all while you act like the wronged party. And honestly, I can’t—and I won’t—invest my emotional energy in someone who consistently prioritizes winning over understanding, control over empathy, and excuses over responsibility.

I don’t owe my peace to someone who shows up only to argue, to gaslight, to manipulate, and then claim victimhood when the consequences of their actions are pointed out. My time, my energy, my clarity, and my emotional well-being are precious, and I am done sacrificing them for someone who refuses to engage honestly. I will protect my calm, my boundaries, and my truth, even if it means walking away from the illusion of connection you so desperately cling to but never truly embody.

Images on the parent’s account shows photos of her son with his young child and wife.

Other recent posts included the mother seemingly taking to task Congress about benefits, insider trading and their remuneration and services to the public.

Posted the mother just 7 hours ago, ‘Life isn’t a FREE RIDE!! No matter what JOB you have!’

