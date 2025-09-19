Franklin Batallas Bronx man charged with the murder of Anthonella Contreras Linarez after girlfriend stabbed to death by moped duo tale unravels. Girlfriend was getting ready to leave her boyfriend…

A 44-year-old Bronx man was charged Friday in the murder of his 30-year-old girlfriend — after initially alleging a moped-riding duo stabbed his girlfriend while he relieved himself on the side of the road.

Franklin Batallas, 44, was arrested at 1 p.m. and charged with murder, two counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Wednesday night murder of Anthonella Contreras Linarez, 30, on City Island, police stated.

Bronx boyfriend ‘moped duo’ story unravels during questioning

The charges against the man follow after his story unravelling during police questioning according to the nydailynews.

Batallas initially claimed that he and Linarez were on their way to dinner around 8:10 p.m. when the couple pulled over just outside Rodman’s Neck — allegedly because the man had to urinate, law enforcement sources said.

He claimed two men pulled up on a moped while he was doing his business, tried to rob Contreras Linarez and stabbed her multiple times when she resisted before they fled.

He said he then rushed back to the car and tried to stop the robbers, only to be slashed.

Linarez, who was stabbed multiple times all over her body, was rushed to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Batallas, who had a stab wound on his right forearm, was taken to the same hospital in stable condition before he was ultimately connected to the crime, police said.

Bronx girlfriend was getting ready to dump ‘jealous’ boyfriend

Police were skeptical from the start of the investigation, noting there were few, if any, cameras near where the suspect said the attack happened. It wasn’t yet clear where the murder happened.

In the immediate aftermath, the victim’s family stated having serious reservation’s about the boyfriend’s claims.

‘The only question I have for him is, what happened?’ the slain woman’s brother, Mayker Contreras, told the nypost on Thursday.

‘We’d like to know what happened. We want the truth of what happened,’ the sibling said. ‘I’ll tell you the truth, I don’t trust what he says.’

Batallas was described by a police source as having a jealous streak, and that Linarez was in the process of breaking up with him.

Contreras Linarez had worked as a registered nurse at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital.

‘The Mount Sinai Health System community is mourning the loss of one of our own,’ a hospital spokesperson said Thursday. ‘We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to family, friends and colleagues, and ask that you keep them in your thoughts.’