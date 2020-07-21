Nina Kapur CBS reporter killed after falling off Revel moped while riding as passenger. Journalist nor driver were not wearing helmet during accident.

CBS New York reporter Nina Kapur has died. The media outlet reports the journalist having been involved in a moped accident Saturday in the city. Despite been rushed to Bellevue Hospital the news reporter fatally succumbed to injuries sustained.

Kapur was riding as a passenger on a moped that crashed in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, police said. The driver of the moped suffered minor injuries.



‘We are heartbroken here at CBS2 as a member of our news family has passed away,’ the media outlet said in a statement. ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Nina’s family. She will be missed.’

Police said Kapur was riding on a Revel scooter, part of a fleet of electric mopeds operated by a ride-sharing startup, when the driver swerved and both riders were thrown from the vehicle. Neither party was wearing a helmet The accident is under investigation.

The death is the first death involving a Revel electric moped since the company launched in New York City in 2018.

According a Revel spokesperson, in addition to being licensed, drivers must also be at least 21 years old and follow all traffic laws. Passengers must be over the age of 18. Two helmets are provided with each vehicle and all riders must wear one.

this is the nina kapur i met in college: excellent at what she did while wearing a big smile on her face. i remember telling her i couldn’t wait to watch her on national news one day… she deserved more. praying for her family and loved ones. https://t.co/EdzEW9r2NE — Jane Hong (@janehong_) July 20, 2020

Beloved journalist tragically becomes her own breaking story

The 26-year-old Kapur was a graduate of Syracuse University. She joined CBS New York last year after stints at WDVM-TV in Maryland and News12 in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to her on social media. CBS New York anchor Chris Wragge wrote ‘our hearts are broken.’

Last week, Kapur tweeted that she had just returned from a five-day trip to Denver and was ‘feeling refreshed and ready to get back to work.’