Did Anthonella Contreras Linarez husband stab her to death and fabricate a story about a Bronx road size mugging that led to the woman’s slaying death?

The husband of a slain Bronx woman is being eyed as a possible murder suspect after the 30-year-old was stabbed to death on the side of the road, Wednesday night.

Investigators believe the man concocted a story about a deadly roadside mugging when the couple pulled over for him to relieve himself near Park Drive and City Island Road in Pelham Bay Park at around 8:10 p.m., PIX11 reported citing NYPD sources.

Husband claims Bronx couple were on way to dinner when they were attacked by two men on scooter

Police said Anthonella Contreras Linarez was stabbed multiple times in the body, along with her 44-year-old boyfriend stabbed in the right forearm after allegedly attempting to fend off the unknown attackers. Sources said the man drove the victim to the hospital, where she died.

The un-identified man told cops the couple was attacked and robbed when they were ‘ambushed by two men on a scooter when he got out of the car to urinate,’ sources told the outlet.

In the aftermath, the victim’s family say they have serious reservation’s about the boyfriend’s claims.

‘The only question I have for him is, what happened?’ the slain woman’s brother, Mayker Contreras, told the nypost on Thursday.

‘We’d like to know what happened. We want the truth of what happened,’ the sibling said. ‘I’ll tell you the truth, I don’t trust what he says.’

Police yet to locate alleged scooter bandits

The family is originally from the Dominican Republic, and has been in New York for about 11 years according to the nydailynews.

Police were scouring the area looking for any surveillance footage that may have caught the stabbing. Cops were gathering evidence at the couple’s apartment building in the Crotona Park East section of the Bronx after the slaying.

Linarez’s husband continues to remain in police custody and questioned about the woman’s murder. Police to date have yet to announce any arrests in the case.