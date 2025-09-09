Federica Polidoro Italian journalist blames faux pas interview ignoring black actress Ayo Edebiri on cyberbullying while focusing her questions on BLM and racism on her white Hollywood guests, Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield during ArtsLife Tv ‘horror’ segment.

An Italian journalist interviewing A list Hollywood stars on Italy‘s ArtsLife Tv has issued a stinging response after she drew wide rebuke for seemingly ignoring a black actor, focusing questions on racism and Black Lives Matter on her white guests, to the exclusion of the black actress, who at one point forcibly attempted to interject herself in the conversation.

‘After the Hunt,’ stars Ayo Edebiri, 29, Julia Roberts, 57, and Andrew Garfield, 42, were guests on the arts show as hosted by Federica Polidoro during a joint interview at the Venice Film Festival.

Italian journalist ends up being called racist after asking about racism

However, the Italian repeatedly appeared to ignore Edebiri, who is a Black woman, on questions related to BLM and the #MeToo movement – and at one point, specifically excluding an uncomfortable Edebiri from responding to the question.

Polidoro was given several chances to divert the question to the Emmy-winning star of The Bear but continued to focus on Roberts and Garfield, who presumably aware that their co-star was being excluded stopped to ask Polidoro at one point, ‘Can you repeat that? With your sunglasses on I can’t tell which of us you’re talking to.’

Polidoro, refusing to take the ‘polite bait’ to direct her questioning on BLM and racism on the black actress on the panel, continued instead to focus on a visibly uncomfortable, Roberts and Garfield.

To their right, a visibly piqued Edebiri looks on, her eyes explaining to the world, ‘how is that bixch talking about racism while ignoring the traditional victim of racism, me the minority black female actress who probably knows a thing or two about overcoming racism, stigma, discrimination and prejudice and nevertheless managed to forge a Hollywood career not necessarily always available to black actresses.’

ArtsLife Tv interview goes horribly wrong

A point of view that was lost to the short sighted interviewer, but not to the whole world watching on, including social media who soon expressed their disconcert with Polidoro, who they accused of being racist.

Edebiri – who has also won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her efforts on the popular FX series – eventually answered one of the questions after having being ignored by the interviewer.

A number of commenters on the Reddit thread r/FauxMoi were critical of Polidoro’s line of interviewing, with one reddit user asking, ‘Why… would you ask a man about the MeToo movement but purposefully exclude a woman?

‘WHY would you ask Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield about BlackLivesMatter but exclude Ayo Edebiri????’

Another user commented that the interview was reflective of racism, to which a commenter agreed.

‘So blatant too,’ the user said, ‘to an A-list celebrity in front of cameras and an audience … the f***ing cheek … ayo’s truly better than me because wtf was that question.’

Italian journalist attempts to gaslight the internet

But Polidoro was not having it. In a blistering response, Polidoro told her 19.1K Instagram followers that she had been cyberbullied in the wake of the interview.

‘Following an interview, I have been subjected to personal insults and attacks because of a question that, for some reason, was not well received by some members of the public,’ Polidoro said.

She continued: ‘I find it striking that those who unjustly accuse me of racism and consider themselves custodians of justice find acceptable violent language, personal attacks, and cyberbullying.’

Polidoro said that she felt the public discourse about the controversial interview was misguided; and that she fulfilled all professional obligations in her conduct in the segment.

‘I would like to clarify that, rather than focusing on the thoughtful responses of Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield, the discussion continues solely on how I should have phrased the question,’ Polidoro said.

She added: ‘All the contributions from those present were reported in full in the published interview, without any omissions.’

Polidoro said that she felt that criticisms of her were flimsy – and bordering on pro-censorship.

‘To date, I am not aware of any protocol that dictates the order in which questions must be asked in an interview,’ Polidoro said. ‘Censoring or delegitimizing questions considered “uncomfortable” does not fall within the practice of democracy.

Italian journalist explains she is the real victim

‘Only the Journalists’ Association is authorized to evaluate the work of professionals in the field, not social media tribunals.’

Polidoro denied she is racist, speaking about her own background when it comes to the topic.

‘To those who unjustly accuse me of racism, I would like to clarify that in my work I have interviewed people of every background and ethnicity,’ Polidoro said, ‘and my own family is multi-ethnic, matriarchal, and feminist, with a significant history of immigration.’

She continued: ‘I have collaborated for over twenty years with numerous national and international publications of all political orientations, always approaching my work with openness and professional rigor.

‘In my view, the real racists are those who see racism everywhere and seek to muzzle journalism, limiting freedom of analysis, critical thinking, and the plurality of perspectives.’

Polidoro wrapped up in explaining her understanding of her profession, saying, ‘Journalism’s role is to ask questions, even on delicate topics, with respect and responsibility.’

She added, ‘I will not tolerate or accept defamatory or violent language, and I reserve the right to seek legal protection against those who, in recent days, have chosen to hide behind the digital mob to insult and attack me instead of seeking a civil and constructive discussion.’

The Italian journalist’s response in turn led to further criticism on the web and accusations that she was purposefully being opaque and ‘playing dumb’ and unwilling to own up to her own bias, prejudice and discrimination. Bias and discrimination she had sought to have her guests discuss, while seemingly overlooking the very actress who had to beat systemic racism and discrimination to carve out a Hollywood career.

Social media responds to Italian journalist horror interview

And then there were these responses below on social media that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?

‘That will be the last time she gets an interview with A list celebrities who wish to promote their films and not be blindsided by political questions which are meant to catch them out and get them cancelled. She will find she’s the one cancelled this morning. As for her treatment of Ayo it shows her ignorance that in 2025 she still cant accept black people as her equal.’

‘The only thing I like about social media is that a lot of stupid behavior no longer goes unnoticed, if you make a mistake, you’ll be held accountable, even if sometimes it’s a bit too much.’

‘A Soliloquy doubling down on her ignorance. She made an inflammatory and inaccurate statement under the guise of journalism, then played her “my best friend is Black” card.’

‘You can tell by the “journalists” response that she doesn’t even understand why everyone is offended.’

‘Ede who? Nobody knows this woman. Why should she be the focus of the interview? Oh, let me guess….’