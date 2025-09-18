Dank Demoss plus size rapper denied Lyft ride settles lawsuit according to Detroit woman’s lawyers. Case specifics and money awarded not disclosed.

A 489 pound rapper who filed a lawsuit over a Lyft driver refusing to give the plus size Detroit passenger a ride earlier this year has been settled.

Dank Demoss‘s attorney, Zach Runyan, confirmed that the discrimination lawsuit was ‘resolved,’ while declining to comment on the specifics of the case, FOX2 reported Thursday.

Plus size rapper settles discrimination lawsuit against Detroit Lyft driver

Demoss, 36, real name Dajua Blanding, filmed her interaction with the Lyft driver in Michigan earlier this month, embroiled in a back and forth argument whether she could fit into his vehicle.

‘I can fit in this car,’ Demoss, who weighs a reported 489 pounds (222kg) was heard insisting in viral video at the time.

‘Believe me, you can’t‘ the unseen driver is heard saying, with the driver recommending Blanding order a larger car.

Despite the driver saying he would refund her and not charge the passenger for the ride, the rapper nevertheless sued the app car service, insisting she’d been discriminated against.

‘I’ve been in cars smaller than that,’ she told Fox 2. ‘I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings.’

Wrote the rapper in her video byline at the time: ‘AM I WRONG? Lyft what have you all got to say about this driver (who) discriminated against me? I just feel like you all treat big people like s***. Like we don’t belong here.’

NEW: 489 pound rapper Dank Demoss has launched a lawsuit against Lyft after one of their drivers denied her a ride because he said she wouldn’t fit in his car. The driver was apparently worried that his car wouldn’t be able to handle her weight. Demoss claims in her lawsuit… pic.twitter.com/rOQ8Sj4XuM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 28, 2025

Discrimination lawsuit against Lyft driver

In a statement at the time, Demoss’s legal team condemned the driver’s actions:

‘Fat shaming is illegal in Michigan, and no one should be denied a public service because of their weight. What happened to our client was not only illegal but also dangerous. If she had no transportation, she could have been left stranded in the cold or in a hazardous situation. This type of behavior could lead to injury or worse and is completely unacceptable.’

When FOX 2 spoke to Blanding’s other attorney, Jonathan Marko, after the lawsuit was filed earlier this year, he said that denying someone a ride based on their weight is legally the same as denying someone because of their race or religion.

‘I knew that it was illegal, and I knew that it was wrong,’ Marko said in January.