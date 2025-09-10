: About author bio at bottom of article.

Conservative speaker was addressing students.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Unverified reports told of the conservative firebrand being struck in the throat from a single gunshot. An unidentified ‘older’ man described as the gunman was taken into custody.

Footage from the scene showed event goers screaming as shots rang out on Wednesday.

BREAKING – A Democrat has just shot Charlie Kirk in the neck at Utah Valley University. pic.twitter.com/c7nK6YP9Ki — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 10, 2025

Kirk shot while addressing students at Utah Valley University

At the time of gunfire ringing out, Kirk was conducting a Q & A session with students.

Moments after gunfire erupting, students were captured on shared footage screaming and fleeing the area.

School officials said gunshots were fired from the top of a building on campus approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking from under a tent.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes after Kirk began speaking, KTVQ reported.

Reporting from multiple outlets says Kirk was evacuated from the campus by his security team.

BREAKING 🚨 Thousands of College Students at Utah Valley University here to see Charlie Kirk 🔥 WE ARE SO FREAKING BACK America is waking up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h04lEOL0tw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 10, 2025

The incident came just moments after Kirk postiing on X just minutes before that he was at the university.

‘WE. ARE. SO. BACK,’ Kirk wrote at 2.23pm EST.

‘Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour.’

Charlie Kirk is reportedly in critical condition at the hospital after he was shot in the neck at Utah Valley University. The suspected shooter has been detained. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/2QBDzqbZgI — AF Post (@AFpost) September 10, 2025

A video from Utah Valley University, where shots were just fired at a Charlie Kirk event. This leftist violence must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/e4d4q6hvug — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) September 10, 2025

Was shooting politically motivated against conservative firebrand?

A suspect was taken into custody, according to a UVU alert sent to students. The campus was evacuated.

‘A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now, suspect in custody,’ an alert from UVU said according to deseret.com

Authorities had yet to say what led up to the shooting along with the identity of the alleged gunman and their motivation.

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency is monitoring the shooting.

‘We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,’ he wrote. ‘Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.’

The incident led to conservative commentators reacting.

Republican Utah senator Mike Lee said: ‘I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.’

Right-wing pundit Candace Owens also reacted to the shooting.

She wrote: ‘Everyone please stop what you are doing and pray for Charlie Kirk. Please.’