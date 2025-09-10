Amandria Brunner, West Allis, Wisconsin woman to face charges for drunk driving that killed 2 Marquette University lacrosse players after accelerating from a stop position into the path of the team’s car.

A 41 year old West Allis, Wisconsin woman was on Wednesday charged with multiple felonies, 5 days after her arrest for driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed two Marquette University lacrosse players in Milwaukee.

Amandria J. Brunner, 41, was charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction. The crash occurred circa 5 p.m, Friday, Sept. 5 at the intersection of North 27th Street and West St. Paul Avenue.

Drunk driver accelerated from stop position killing 2 Marquette lacrosse players

Two passengers, identified as Noah Snyder, 20, and Scott Michaud, 19, in the rear seat of the Jeep, were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was described as ‘multiple blunt force injuries’.

Four other people, including two of their teammates, were hurt in the crash but are expected to be OK.

Court records say surveillance video showed Brunner accelerating into the intersection from a stopped position while the light was yellow, WISN reported.

Investigators determined the northbound Ford that Brunner was driving, turned left in front of the path of the lacrosse team’s southbound Jeep.

Data from her vehicle’s crash recorder indicated she had the accelerator pressed 96% and was traveling at 11.8 mph at impact, with no brake application. The Jeep was recorded traveling at 53 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Prior driving while intoxicated conviction

Police reported Brunner showed signs of impairment at the scene, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance. A blood test later revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.133. Officers also found an open beer can in her truck and a marijuana grinder containing THC.

At the time of the crash, Brunner told responding officers that ‘she was turning when another car hit her and ‘they are dead.” She further told cops there was alcohol in her vehicle and she’d had two drinks before the crash, FOX6 reported.

The driver of the Jeep said he was with five of his teammates when the Ford turned in front of them and they collided.

Brunner is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Brunner has a prior operating while intoxicated conviction from 2003.

If convicted of the current charges, she faces up to 40 years in prison for each count.

Five Marquette lacrosse team members were in the Jeep at the time of the crash.