Amandria Brunner, Milwaukee woman arrested in crash that killed 2 Marquette University lacrosse players, Scott Michaud, 19, and Noah Snyder. Suspect is pending drunk driving vehicular homicide charges.

A 41 year old woman has been arrested in a Milwaukee area crash that led to two lacrosse players with the Marquette University team being killed, Friday night.

Amandria Brunner, 41, was taken into custody by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on yet to be released charges in relation to the vehicle homicide crash that killed Scott Michaud, 19, and Noah Snyder, 20. Bail was set at $1,500,000.

Drunk Milwaukee mom crashes into vehicle closes to Marquette campus

Four other students, three of them lacrosse student-athletes, were injured in the crash that happened just on 5 p.m, Friday afternoon at North 27th Street and West St. Paul Avenue, not far from Marquette’s campus, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A post on Facebook described Brunner being held at the Milwaukee County Jail on allegations of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, two counts.

A regard of her social media profile showed Brunner to be a Milwaukee, Wisconsin mother of three young daughters.

Milwaukee police said a 41-year-old driver collided with another vehicle containing six occupants at about 5 p.m. Friday. Marquette officials said all six people in that second vehicle were part of the lacrosse team, ABC7Chicago reported.

The other four occupants of the vehicle were treated on the scene by medical personnel and at local hospitals for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

Marquette University lacrosse players remembered

Michaud and Snyder were both members of the men’s lacrosse team, the university said on Facebook.

Michaud was a 19-year-old sophomore goalie and biomedical sciences major from Springboro, Ohio. Snyder was a 20-year-old sophomore attackman and College of Business Administration student from Irving, New York, who had come to Marquette from Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Both students were dubbed three-star recruits, and university president Kimo Ah Yun wrote in a letter to the community that they had each been named BIG EAST All-Academic Team athletes for their work as students.