Alexis Von Yates f ormer Florida nurse sentenced in 15 year old stepson’s sex abuse case in plea deal as victim’s mother during hearing calls Von Yates an ‘incestuous pedophile’ who groomed and violated her son.

A former Florida nurse, caught having sex with her 15-year-old stepson was on Tuesday sentenced to two years jail.

Alexis Von Yates was ordered to serve 24 months in state prison followed by two years of community control and 10 years of probation as a registered sex offender after the 35 year old woman’s husband walked in and caught her having sex with the man’s teen son in 2024.

Former Ocala, Florida nurse gets reduced jail time after plea deal

The sentencing came as Florida Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy McCourt handed down the punishment, according to video from Court TV.

McCourt agreed to a plea deal with Von Yates’ legal team that ‘significantly reduced’ the former nurse’s prison sentence.

Von Yates who faced more onerous jail time was originally charged with sexual battery by a person in familial authority but the plea deal lessened the charge to lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16, according to the court records cited by the nypost.

Von Yates pleaded no contest to the charge on August 21.

She will be required to complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court fees. Von Yates was also ordered not to have any contact with the boy.

The original sexual battery charge, a first-degree felony, carries a sentence of up to life imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

Teen victim’s mother alleges former nurse grooming and violating son

McCourt agreed to the plea deal after conferring with the now-16-year-old victim and his mother, who were both “one-hundred percent in agreement with the sentencing,” according to the court order.

Leading up to the sexual abuse, Von Yates allegedly told the boy she was ‘horny’ from not having ‘sex in two weeks and she was on her period.’

Yates claimed her stepson reminded her of her husband when he was younger, but had told the boy to stop after the two began making out and engaging in oral sex.

‘The child victim told his father this was untrue, saying she was moaning him and told him to keep going,’ according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime.

Von Yates was arrested in November before losing her single state nursing license shortly afterwards.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim’s mother called Von Yates an ‘incestuous pedophile’ who groomed and violated her son.

She also described the former nurse as a ‘coward’ who had no remorse for her ‘despicable actions.’

The boy’s mother claimed her son had been let down and harmed by those who should’ve protected him, revealing the teen hasn’t spoken to his father since the incident.

Following the sentencing, Von Yates was handcuffed and fingerprinted before being taken into custody.