Is Emmanuel Haro, missing Yucaipa, California baby still alive? Parents Rebecca and Jake Haro stop cooperating with cops as inconsistencies in their story emerges amid prior child violence from the father.

A California mother who claimed her baby was kidnapped has stopped cooperating with police amid inconsistencies in her recounting of chain of events leading up to the baby vanishing last week.

Rebecca Haro claimed she was attacked from behind at the parking lot of a Big 5 retail store in Yucaipa last Thursday, circa 8.30 p.m, while changing the infant’s diapers.

Jake Haro prior child violence history

When she regained consciousness with a black eye and ‘no memory’ of what happened, she claimed she realized her seven-month-old son Emmanuel Haro was gone.

‘I got him out of the car seat, and I laid him down so I could get his diapers ready, and somebody said, ‘Hola,’ and that’s all I remember. I saw white, and I fell on the floor, and as soon as I got up, I couldn’t find my son. I checked all around my truck,’ Rebecca told media.

But inconsistencies in the mom’s story have come under question, especially since Rebecca’s husband Jake Mitchell Haro‘s past was revealed.

Jake Haro was convicted of felony willful child cruelty in June 2023 after he was arrested in Hemet, California, on October 12, 2018.

Rebecca and Jake Haro plead for safe return of baby Emmanuel

He was jailed for 180 days and is still working through his 48 months on probation with a 72-month suspended sentence, according to Riverside County Superior Court records.

Multiple people familiar with the crime said his relationship with the mother didn’t end well and he beat the child so badly that they suffered a brain injury.

Jake Haro is scheduled to return to court on September 2, accused of a parole violation that could send him back to prison.

He was acquitted last year of illegally owning a gun and ammunition, which he is prohibited from doing as a drug addict and convicted felon.

Rebecca and Jake Haro were interviewed by KTLA 5 hours after Emmanuel supposed disappearance, with the parents pleading for the boy’s return.

‘He’s a happy boy,’ Rebecca Haro told the outlet. ‘He was a healthy baby, he was crawling, he was kicking, he was playing with his toys. Whoever took our son, please give him back.’

Child foundation yanks reward money

‘Whoever took my son, please return him,’ Jake Haro added.

‘We just want him back. We won’t do anything to you. Just give us our son. Keep him safe, don’t hurt him, make sure you feed him and change him.’

When police confronted Rebecca Haro with inconsistencies in her story during an interview, she refused to continue speaking to them.

Emmanuel’s grandmother also claimed police asked his parents to take a lie detector test but Jake Haro refused to do so without a lawyer present.

Such tests are generally not admissible in court and are not standard police investigation procedure.

The grandmother, who believes the couple is innocent, also claimed a two-year-old child was removed from their care.

Some witnesses claimed Rebecca Haro already had the black eye she said was from the attack when they saw her last Wednesday – the day before.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids yanked its $5,000 reward for information leading to Emmanuel being found and ended its own search efforts, due to the inconsistencies in the story and the couple’s refusal to engage with them.

‘We cannot in good conscience, utilize our team and resources when so much is missing in this case,’ the organization stated.

‘Of particular concern to us lies within the inconsistencies in the details and the sudden decision by the mother to end communication with law enforcement and our team.

‘Tell me, what parent would do that who was missing a child? Something is not right in this whole picture.

‘We hope law enforcement will continue to pursue the case so that this precious child may be found and placed in a safe environment.’

The couple instead kept publicly pleading for information from the public through social media and the press.

San Bernardino County Sheriff‘s deputies are continuing their search but appeared to be keeping an open mind about what happened to Emmanuel as they searched the family home in Cabazon with cadaver dogs on Saturday.

‘At this point in the investigation, investigators are unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel,’ its SBSD’s Specialized Investigations Division said.

Friends and family gathered outside the sporting goods store on Friday evening to begin their own search efforts, armed with flyers they had prepared.

Come Sunday night a candelight vigil outside the store was held for the missing 7-month-old boy ABC7 reported.

While gatherers are now fearing the worse, some are hopeful that the boy will still be found alive.

Emmanuel is described as weighing about 21lbs, standing about 24 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a noticeable cross-eye which his family said was not due to a disability. He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie.

Authorities have not released a suspect description, and the case remains under active investigation.

The sheriff’s department said they’re ‘unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel.’