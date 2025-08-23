Parents of Cabazon 7 month old arrested on murder as boy remains...

Jake and Rebecca Haro arrested in murder of Cabazon baby Emmanuel Haro as boy continues to remain missing amid ongoing irregularities in parents stories as they continue to insist boy was abducted despite suspect past.

The parents of missing Cabazon 7 month old child were on Friday arrested a week after the child’s mother claiming the boy was abducted by a mystery person while allegedly changing the child’s diapers at a California supermarket parking lot.

Jake Mitchell Haro, 32, and Rebecca Renee Haro, 41, were taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s homicide detectives at their Cabazon home on Friday after the baby’s mother initially insisted Emmanuel Haro had been kidnapped outside a sporting goods store in Yucaipa on Aug. 14.

Emmanuel Haro presumed deceased as boy’s body remains unfound

The missing baby boy’s parents arrest follows authorities saying earlier this week that there were inconsistencies in Rebecca’s claims as the probe into the couple ramped up and the sheriff’s office refused to rule out foul play.

To date the missing boy’s body has yet to be located in what authorities now believe is a likely homicide case.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Friday that the pair were being charged with suspicion of murder, as investigators continued their search for the missing child.

‘It is believed Emmanuel is deceased and the search to recover his remains is ongoing,’ the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. ‘While these arrests mark a significant development, our focus remains on finding Emmanuel.’

‘Fake’ kidnapping story unravels

The parents arrest follows the mother claiming she had been assaulted and knocked out by an unknown man outside a supermarket in Yucaipa. Upon ‘coming to’ the boy was gone the mother claimed.

But things quickly began to unravel, especially after it was also revealed the woman’s husband had prior arrests for violence towards children along with inconsistent statements the mother had made to investigators.

During the search leading up to the arrests, authorities served several search warrants at the Haro home as investigators reviewed troves of surveillance footage, according to the law enforcement agency.

Both parents begged for their son’s safe return in interviews last week.

‘If you know anything, please come forward or take him to the cops,’ Rebecca Haro told KTLA while sporting a black eye she alleges the person who abducted her child gave her. A point of contention with locals who said she had the black eye the day before last Thursday’s alleged abduction.

‘Please come and bring my son back. I’m begging you,’ the mother pleaded during her interview.

Jake Haro to date has denied any involvement in his child’s disappearance as authorities regard him as a suspect.

Jake Haro’sprevious legal trouble included a six month stint in jail in 2023 for a willful child cruelty charge, in which Emmanuel’s older sister was the victim, according to a previous report by ABC7.

The half-sister, whom Jake Haro had with another woman, suffered broken bones in Oct. 2018 when she was just 10 weeks old, according to the Orange County Register.

Of note, Rebecca Haro’s brother James Beushausen is currently serving at least 50 years in prison for the murder of his 27-year-old girlfriend Jaylynn Amanda Keith in 2017, according to reports.