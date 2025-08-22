Tahj Johnson Ingalls Shipbuilding worker shot dead by fellow co-worker, Curtis James for allegedly having affair with shooter’s wife. Suspect is alleged to have shot and killed his wife before arriving to the Pascagoula shipyard in Mississippi.

Social media has identified the victim in Friday morning’s fatal workplace shooting at Ingalls Shipbuilding as Tahj Johnson, an employee of the Pascagoula shipyard in Mississippi.

According to Pascagoula Police Chief Terry Scott, the shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. on August 22, 2025, aboard a vessel that was under construction at the facility. Johnson was fatally shot during the incident, which prompted an immediate lockdown of the shipyard.

Co-worker victim is alleged to have been having affair with shooter’s wife

The suspected gunman, identified as 25-year-old Curtis James Jr. of Mobile, Alabama, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Initial reports indicated the James fatally shot and killed the co-worker over an alleged affair the victim was having with the gunman’s wife.

Tahj Johnson according to his social media profile hailed from Prichard, Alabama and in a relationship.

Officers were dispatched to the shipyard at approximately 7:32 a.m. on August 22, 2025, after receiving reports of an active shooter on site, the Pascagoula Police Department stated.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, described as a painter employed at the facility, who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds the Sun Herald reported.

Shooting suspect alleged to have shot & killed his wife before arriving to work at shipping yard

By mid morning, police announced that James had been taken into custody without further incident after the venue initially placed on lockdown, WLOX reported.

According to police, James’ wife was found deceased at a residence earlier Friday morning, with evidence indicating she had been killed the previous night.

Authorities believe James then targeted the man fatally shot at Ingalls, who was allegedly involved in a relationship with his wife according to social media.

Posted a relative of the victim on Facebook: ‘Damn my dawg really gone bra.’

HII, the parent company of Ingalls Shipbuilding, released a statement expressing condolences and reaffirming its commitment to employee safety: “We are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our employees and are fully cooperating with law enforcement as this investigation continues.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding, located in Pascagoula, is the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi and the primary builder of U.S. Navy surface combatants and Coast Guard vessels.

The investigation into both the homicide and the shipyard shooting remains ongoing.