Curtis James Jr of Mobile, Alabama man id as Ingalls Shipbuilding shooting suspect in Pascagoula , Mississippi who killed co-worker allegedly having affair with his wife who the gunman allegedly killed the night before.

A man is in custody after shooting and killing a co-worker at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi Friday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter identified the suspect as Curtis James Jr., 25. James was an Ingalls employee from the Mobile area, Ledbetter said.

Initial reports indicated the James fatally shot and killed the co-worker over an alleged affair the victim was having with the gunman’s wife.

Ingalls Shipbuilding shooter targeted co-worker alleged to have had affair with his wife

Officers were dispatched to the shipyard at approximately 7:32 a.m. on August 22, 2025, after receiving reports of an active shooter on site, the Pascagoula Police Department stated.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, described as a painter employed at the facility, who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds the Sun Herald reported.

By mid morning, police announced that James had been taken into custody without further incident after the venue initially placed on lockdown, WLOX reported.

According to police, James’ wife was found deceased at a residence earlier Friday morning, with evidence indicating she had been killed the previous night.

Authorities believe James then targeted the man fatally shot at Ingalls, who was allegedly involved in a relationship with his wife according to social media.

The identities of the deceased victims are being withheld pending notification of their families.

Police emphasized that this was an isolated act of violence and that there is no ongoing threat to the wider community.

Police didn’t say how the shooter brought a gun to the shipyard, where policy prohibits weapons on company property, unless they are required for security duties.

HII, the parent company of Ingalls Shipbuilding, released a statement expressing condolences and reaffirming its commitment to employee safety: “We are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our employees and are fully cooperating with law enforcement as this investigation continues.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding, located in Pascagoula, is the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi and the primary builder of U.S. Navy surface combatants and Coast Guard vessels.

The investigation into both the homicide and the shipyard shooting remains ongoing.