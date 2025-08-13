Louisville, Kentucky mom going by the name of Juicy shot dead walking her child to the bus stop. A 15 year old teen was initially arrested but later released after determined not to be involved after questioning. Police now seek to identify suspect as they release new images.

A Kentucky woman was shot and killed while walking a young child to a bus stop in Louisville on Wednesday morning. A 15-year-old suspect was later taken into custody at Shawnee High School only to later be released after authorities questioning the youth.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Paul Humphrey said the incident occurred around 8 a.m. at 10th Street and Chestnut Street, near the YMCA and several Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus stops. The woman was transported to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Louisville, Kentucky mom shot dead walking child to bus stop

‘I want to remind you that these are not anonymous faces of kids and gunmen. These are our kids,’ Humphrey said at a press briefing. ‘These are lives that are forever changed by incidents like this whether they are the actual victim or they experience this, they witness this. This is a traumatic event for so many people that changes neighborhoods for the worse.’

The child accompanied by the deceased woman was not physically injured, and Humphrey said the LMPD is in contact with the family to ensure support services are provided. The Police Chief did not state how or why the woman came to be shot, whether intentionally targeted or randomly shot.

Authorities had yet to clarify whether the child was that of the female victim. Nevertheless posts on social media indicated that the victim was the child’s mother going by the name of ‘Juicy.’

Posted a Louisville local in part, ‘All positive people I just want to pray for everybody and let’s pray for the Woman Juicy and her kids at this tragedy point in there lives. love yaw be safe.’

Authorities release new images of person of interest

While Humphrey confirmed several other young children witnessed the shooting, he did not have a confirmed number of students who were present.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody and was being interviewed, Humphrey said. The teen was detained at The Academy at Shawnee in Louisville, according to WLKY.

In a follow up release just moments ago, the Louisville Metro Police Department stated, ‘We detained a suspect this morning – but after being interviewed and reviewing more video, we determined this person was there but did not pull the trigger.’

Authorities also released images from Wednesday morning’s shooting in which they sought to identify a person of interest (see directly above).

Continued the post, ‘We know these aren’t the best images, but it’s what we have. These pictures are from this morning at the bus stop where a homicide occurred. We’d like to know who this is.’

Repeat Louisville bus stop shooting

Posted a relative following the shooting on Facebook: ‘Life really cheated you ! I’m so sorry cous definitely gon miss you & praying hard over your babies . #LongliveJuicy’

Wednesday morning’s shooting is the second in a week to occur near JCPS bus stops in Louisville. Officials were trying to determine if they were related.

On Aug. 7, the first day of classes for JCPS students, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after firing shots near the 1000 block of West Chestnut Street and leaving the scene. He was charged with 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a handgun by a minor. No JCPS students were hurt in that episode the Courier Journal reported.

‘It’s absolutely pathetic,’ Humphrey said, noting that LMPD, the community and Metro Council need to do more to “get this under control.”

Homicides and violent crime rates in Louisville are down, ‘but it’s obviously not where it needs to be. Any of these incidents is too many,’ Humphrey said.

Adding, ‘Kids should be able to go to school, go to the bus stop in the morning, without any fear of gun violence, of having to run for their life in the morning.

‘It’s absolutely unacceptable that these type of incidents have now happened twice in the last week.’

Since last week’s shooting, LMPD officers have been present at JCPS bus stops, but there were no officers stationed at the scene of Wednesday morning’s incident.

Humphrey did not answer a question seeking comment on why LMPD was not present.

LMPD is encouraging anyone with information to call the tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.