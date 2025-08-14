Juicy, Louisville, Kentucky ‘innocent’ mom killed walking her child to bus stop was caught in crossfire as suspect remains at large as cops say they are looking for a black male. The shooting is the second episode of gun violence in the Chicasaw neighborhood in less than a week.

A Louisville, Kentucky woman who was shot dead while walking her daughter to a bus stop was killed during crossfire as the suspect responsible continues to remain at large.

The victim, who friends have identified as ‘Juicy’ was shot and killed Wednesday morning just on 8 am at 11th and Chestnut street as she walked her child to the bus stop.

LMPD said there were several people at bus stops in the area when shots rang out. The woman was hit and taken to UofL Hospital, where she died.

Suspect described as black male remains at large

The child was not hurt, and police said they are making sure the family get the support they need.

Police initially took a 15-year-old into custody in connection to the shooting at The Academy at Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., police in a release said that teen had been released because he was at the scene, but not involved.

The shooter is still at large. He has been described as a young Black male wearing a red hoodie and black sweatpants.

Louisville bus stop shooting is second in less than a week

In the hours since the senseless tragedy a growing memorial in the spot where she was gunned down continues to grow, WDRB reports.

‘She was innocent. She was a bystander,’ said Angel Mitchell, a childhood friend of the victim according to the outlet. ‘She was a good mama, she was a good friend, she was a good person all around. She was just so sweet.’

Wednesday’s tragic act of gun violence comes just six days after gunshots also rang out from the immediate Chicasaw vicinity on August 7th during the first day back to class for Jefferson County Public Schools. Though no one was hurt in that episode, two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection to that shooting.

LMPD is investigating whether last week’s shooting and Wednesday morning’s are related.

Balloons and a teddy bear now sit at the bus stop, marking the place where a mother should have been waiting to greet her daughter after school.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.