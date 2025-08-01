: About author bio at bottom of article.

Michael Brown of Anaconda, Montana wanted after mass shooting at Owl bar leaves multiple dead, up to 4-6 according to initial reports as manhunt underway after suspect fleeing scene in F-150 pickup truck. No known motive.

At least 4 people are dead after a mass shooting at the Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana according to preliminary updates on social media, Friday afternoon.

Montana authorities indicated a mass shooting taking place at the Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana just on 10.30 a.m, and the suspect, since identified as 45-year-old local man, Michael Paul Brown remaining at large.

Manhunt underway for Anaconda, Montana gunman

The perpetrator identified as 45-year-old Michael ‘Mike’ Brown of Anaconda continued to remain at large after fleeing the scene in an F-150 pickup truck, WHAM reported.

The vehicle bore Montana plates DTY493.

According to the Granite County Sheriff’s Office they are being actively pursued by law enforcement.

Officials said the suspect is wearing a tie-dyed t shirt, blue jeans and an orange bandana.

They had pulled over the driver of a white Ford F-150 after chasing after the vehicle, but the suspect was not inside the vehicle.

SWAT teams also raided the property of the suspect but they were not inside, the sheriff’s office urged locals to stay vigilant.

It’s not clear how or why the attack unfolded.

Authorities believe Brown is a military veteran. Jacob Burns, a relative of the suspect, told Channel2 NOW that contrary to circulating rumors of substance abuse, Brown did not struggle with alcoholism. However, Burns confirmed that Brown has a long history of untreated mental health conditions and was not receiving proper care at the time of the incident.

The suspect was described as being a white male, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

In a statement the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Denver office said that multiple people had been shot inside the premises.

They said: ‘ATF Denver is responding to a shooting where multiple parties have been shot at a business in Anaconda.’

The Montana Highway Patrol said: ‘There is a heavy law enforcement presence west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road.

‘Authorities are searching for a suspect believed to be armed. Please avoid the area.’

The Anaconda Leader posted on Facebook: ‘An active shooter recently escaped the Owl Bar and is currently being pursued by law enforcement. We are on lockdown until the shooter has been caught.’

Governor Greg Gianforte said in a statement: ‘I’m closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda.

‘Please join Susan and me in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the brave law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy.’

No motive was immediately known.

Anaconda is a copper smelt town founded in the late 1800s.