Anaconda Owl bar fatalities identified as suspect remains at large as vast search for the wanted man continues. Victims id as Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64, Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59, David Allen Leach, 70, and Tony Wayne Palm, 74.

Montana authorities have released the identities of the four individuals slain on Friday at the hands of a local man now wanted for their murders and who continues to remain at large.

The victims of Friday’s Owl Bar shooting in Anaconda were on Sunday identified as Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64, Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59, David Allen Leach, 70, and Tony Wayne Palm, 74.

Kelley was working as the bartender at the time of the shooting, while the other three were patrons. All four were fatally shot by the suspect on Friday, KRTV reported.

Wanted army vet suffered from significant mental health issues

A manhunt for the suspect, Michael Paul Brown, 45, a former veteran with alleged mental health issues that was never treated continues.

During a news conference on Sunday, Montana Attorney General Austen Knudsen said Brown was a regular at the Owl Bar and lived next door to the establishment and ‘likely’ knew the bartender and customers that he shot and killed, although no motive is known at this time. Knudsen added that the weapon used was a rifle, but wouldn’t identify what kind.

Knudsen said a ‘tremendous number of assets’ were being deployed in the search for Brown. The search has focused on the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness by Stumptown Road between Anaconda and Georgetown Lake the official said.

Knudsen warned locals to remain vigilant and report anything unusual: ‘There is concern he may come back into town… concern for the public.’

Knudsen said Brown took off his clothes after the shooting, and fled in a stolen truck with camping gear inside. Knudsen said they believe there were clothes in the truck and they believe Brown is now wearing clothes.

The niece of Brown, Clare Boyle said Brown suffered from significant mental health challenges, including schizophrenia and PTSD from serving in the Army.

Offered Boyle: ‘My heart breaks for this town. There is no amount of apology or words that could ever describe how sorry I am and how I feel for these families, my own included.’