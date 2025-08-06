Mark Raymond Gibbon, British vacationer charged with attempted murder after trying to drown his daughter in law, Jasmine Wyld at Davenport, Florida resort pool after argument over his grandchildren. 9 year old granddaughter leapt in to stop her dad from drowning her mom.

A British tourist in Florida is accused of trying to drown his daughter-in-law following an argument about his grandchildren over the weekend.

Mark Raymond Gibbon, 62, upon his arrest on Sunday was charged with attempted second degree murder and two counts of battery following his ‘altercation’ with his daughter in law, Jasmine Wyld according to The Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Solterra Resort in Davenport late Sunday afternoon after calls of a disturbance at a backyard swimming pool.

The 33-year-old victim and witnesses said the victim and Gibbon ‘began arguing about his grandchildren while they were in the vacation rental home swimming pool,’ the sheriff’s office said.

A probable cause affidavit stated that the arguments stemmed over ‘stipulations’ in Gibbon’s will.

Gibbon is alleged to have pushed the victim and held her head under water multiple times, leading to her 9-year-old daughter to jump into the pool in an attempt to stop her grandfather from killing her mother, the sheriff’s office said. Yes kids, it’s a freak show.

The grandfather only stopped after a pair of sisters vacationing next door called out to say they’d called the cops.

Gibbon admitted pushing the victim under water but said he didn’t intend to drown her. He said they were both drinking and that she slapped him.

Deputies noted that Gibbon had no visible injuries while Wyld had a scratch across her chest, People Mag reported.

The incident led to Florida officials offering insight following the grandfather’s arrest.

‘It’s great that Polk County draws visitors from all across the world, but we expect vacationers to behave while they visit with us, just as we expect our lifelong residents to do the same,’ Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. ‘Because Mr. Gibbon couldn’t control his anger, he may find himself spending a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated.’

The Solterra Resort is located in Davenport approximately 40 miles south of Orlando.