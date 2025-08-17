Former Miss Universe contestant dies when her Porsche crashes into elk

Kseniya Alexandrova, Miss Universe 2017 contestant & Russian model dies in freak accident when elk crashes through Porsche while driving with her husband. Animal had suddenly jumped in front of their car while driving along highway in split second incident.

A former Miss Universe contestant has mortally succumbed to catastrophic injuries following a freak accident last month when an elk smashed through the windshield of her Porsche.

Kseniya Alexandrova, 30, suffered severe brain injuries when the massive caribou came flying through the windshield of her car while she and her husband were driving home in Tver Oblast, Russia, on July 5, Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.

The model, who was Vice-Miss Russia in 2017, was in the passenger seat of the Porsche Panamera when the elk leaped into the road and collided with the car.

Her husband survived, while the beauty pageant contestant suffered significant trauma that kept her in a coma until she died on Friday.

‘From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything,’ her husband told RIA.

‘The elk flew into the car. The blow hit Ksyusha in the head. She was unconscious, her head was broken, everything was covered in blood,’ he said.

The husband revealed that the front of his bride’s skull was shattered by the elk’s legs, which went through the window of the low-to-the-ground sports car.

Alexandrova’s husband said that they were driving slowly at the time of the crash and were wearing seatbelts, but the low front of their $100,000 Porsche Panamera meant it collided with the legs of the elk and the airbags did not deploy.

The husband said other drivers stopped to help, and that emergency services arrived on the scene within about 15 minutes. Alexandrova was transported to a hospital in Moscow.

After more than a month in a deep coma, Alexandrova died on August 15, according to her modeling agency.

The couple were newlyweds, having just tied the knot four months before the accident, according to the model’s Instagram account.

Alexandrova was a participant in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, which took place in Vegas, but did not place in the Top 16 semifinalists.

The beauty pageant contestant and Russian model went on to become a practicing psychologist, having earned a degree from Moscow Pedagogical State University, according to a personal update on her Instagram in November 2022.

Alexandrova’s modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on Instagram on Aug. 13.

‘It is with great sadness that we inform you that our colleague and friend, model Kseniya Alexandrova, passed away yesterday evening,’ the statement said in part.

Adding, ‘Kseniya was bright [and] talented. She knew how to inspire, support and give warmth to everyone who was around. For us, she will forever remain a symbol of beauty, kindness and inner strength.’