Mark David Hillsboro, Oregon hunter gored to death by elk he shot & injured previous day after the animal charged and impaled him in the neck with its antlers.

An Oregon hunter has been gored to death by an elk he’d shot and injured with a bow, the evening prior to his death.

Mark David of Hillsboro shot the bull elk Saturday during a late evening outing on private land just outside Tillamook — but was unable to locate the animal, the Salem Stateman Journal reported.

The 66-year-old archer returned the next morning around 9:15 a.m. and found the wounded elk. As he attempted to kill it with his bow, the animal charged and impaled him in the neck with its antlers, according to Oregon State Police.

‘The landowner attempted to help David but he sustained fatal injuries and died,’ police said.

The elk was later killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail after an investigation into the fatal incident.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, archery elk hunting season runs from late August until late September.

The state has 34 million acres of public land open to hunters.

In Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park has warned visitors to be wary of randy elks during mating season, which runs from early September to mid-October.

During this time, male elks are prone to having horn-clashing battles with each other as they attempt to impress their potential partners.

In a tweet, the park warned that bull elks can be ‘extremely dangerous’.

‘WARNING: The elk rut has begun in Yellowstone National Park. Bull elk can be extremely dangerous during this time. You are responsible for your own safety,’ they said.