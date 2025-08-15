Van Nuys ‘neighbor from hell’ arrested blaring horn from roof since May

Gary Boyadzhian, Van Nuys, Los Angeles man arrested blaring his horns in ‘cry for help’ as man claims resorting to desperate measures to get police attention. But fed up neighbors say they finally had enough…

He says the horn bells are a ‘cry for help…..’

A ‘neighbor from hell’ has been arrested for repeatedly blasting an ear-splitting horn from the roof of his house according to aggrieved locals in Van Nuys, Los Angeles.

Gary Boyadzhian, 50, was seen swearing and yelling as he was hauled in handcuffs by Los Angeles Police Department after officers turned up to his home on the 6600 block of Peach Street shortly after 7pm, Wednesday night.

Gary’s desperate ‘cry for help’ …

The man’s arrest comes a long time feud with his neighbours who accuse Boyadzhian for unrelenting disturbing the peace with his ‘train horn.’

The arrested man is alleged to have been firing off the horns up to three times a day along with an alarm, since May, according to KTLA.

‘He does this periodically several times during the day,’ said Bob Donovan, a neighbor according to the outlet. ‘It only shuts off when the air runs out because it’s blasted by air. Then he turns it back on. It has a range of 3.5 miles. It’s an actual train horn.’

Prior to his arrest, Boyadzhian had been warned he would be taken into custody if the noise continued.

As he was being hauled off, the unsettled man was heard telling officers that his horns were simply a ‘cry for help,’ according to the dailymail.

Boyadzhyan was booked into the Van Nuys Station Jail Station on suspicion of a misdemeanor and released early Thursday morning on his own recognizance.

According to LAPD Captain Christopher Zine, the agency is working with the city attorney to make sure Boyadzhyan is ‘fully prosecuted.’

Firefighters on Thursday afternoon responded to the home and seized 10 horns, a compressor, and alarm panels.

Boyadzhyan, who was seen yelling during his arrest, said he is doing this because his ex-girlfriend’s father has been terrorizing and torturing him for the past 20 years, and he’s blasting the horn so law enforcement can ‘do their job’ and serve justice against that man.

California community audibly terrorized by man that blasts a litter train horn from his residence multiple times a day. Neighbors: Please help us. Crazy dude with train horn: I’m crying out for help. LAPD: Sorry, we can’t help you. pic.twitter.com/Ymh8OPUtdA — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 13, 2025

Van Nuys neighbors tormented

Yes kids, if the cops ‘wont do their job’, hold the local community to ransom until they do…

‘I do sincerely apologize to my neighbors,’ Boyadzhyan told KTLA. ‘I, honestly to God, am so sorry to discomfort you guys in your own homes, but I don’t know what else to do.’

Cause sometimes desperate circumstances call for desperate measures…

‘I don’t know what else to do. My life is in danger. He will kill me. He’s capable of doing it and he will do it. Nobody in his life has ever talked to him the way I’ve been talking about him the past two months,’ the irascible man previously told FOX11.

Boyadzhan’s neighbors said they’re being kept awake all hours of the night due to the constant noise and that they’ve called the LAPD repeatedly. But to no avail. Until now.

‘This man is up mowing his lawn at 2 a.m., he’s working on cars, metal to metal banging, all hours of the night into the early morning and we all have other things to do,’ said neighbor Bob.

Added another, ‘I mean, I hear what he’s saying, he needs help, but what kind of help does he need?‘

Boyadzhyan is next scheduled to appear in court on September 8, according to jail records.