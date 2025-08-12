Ethan Blaine Nieneker identified as North Austin Target shooting suspect alleged to have fatally gunned down three. Suspect has long time criminal rap arrest sheet.
A 32 year old Austin, Texas man alleged to have gunned down three shoppers at a North Austin, Texas parking lot has been identified as Ethan Blaine Nieneker.
A post shared by Austin Justice on X showed the alleged gunman with a known mental health history having a long, violent record in Travis & Williamson counties, since 2011, including an apprehension in August 2015 for assaulting a family member.
Nieneker was also previously arrested for driving while intoxicated twice, criminal mischief and a violation of a bond or protective order.
• 2016 felony assault (family violence, repeat offense) → reduced to misdemeanor,… pic.twitter.com/iu3KTNAhZ0
— Austin Justice (@AustinJustice) August 12, 2025
Ethan Blaine Nieneker’s Record:
TRAVIS COUNTY:
• 2016 felony assault (family violence, repeat offense) → reduced to misdemeanor, deferred adjudication
• 2016 protective order violation & criminal mischief → 60 days jail
• 2017 DWI 2nd → 90 days jail
• 2019 felony assault (family violence, prior conviction) → bond forfeiture after absconding; dismissed 2022 (“unable to locate victim”)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY:
• 2011 marijuana possession → 2 days jail
• 2015 DWI → 120 days jail (credit for time served)
• 2015 felony criminal mischief ($100K–$200K damage) → probation, later revoked
• 2015 assault (family violence) — two separate cases → both dismissed (one via §12.45, one “other”)
Short jail stints and dismissals
Despite repeated arrests for violence, protective order violations, and serious property crimes — plus skipped court and probation revocations — Nieneker was repeatedly given dismissals, reduced charges, and short jail stints.
Come Monday, just before 3 p.m, Nieneker allegedly murdered three people outside a North Austin Target, then fled in two stolen cars before being arrested.
Officials stated two people killed at the scene, while a third succumbed to their injuries en route to a local hospital.
One other victim suffered unrelated injuries and was treated at the scene.
Monday’s mass shooting motive remains unclear. Authorities continue to investigate.