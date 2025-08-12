: About author bio at bottom of article.

Ethan Blaine Nieneker identified as North Austin Target shooting suspect alleged to have fatally gunned down three. Suspect has long time criminal rap arrest sheet.

A 32 year old Austin, Texas man alleged to have gunned down three shoppers at a North Austin, Texas parking lot has been identified as Ethan Blaine Nieneker.

A post shared by Austin Justice on X showed the alleged gunman with a known mental health history having a long, violent record in Travis & Williamson counties, since 2011, including an apprehension in August 2015 for assaulting a family member.

Nieneker was also previously arrested for driving while intoxicated twice, criminal mischief and a violation of a bond or protective order.

Austin Target shooter had long time criminal arrest history

AUSTIN MAN who killed 3 — including a child — in Monday’s Target parking lot shooting had a long, violent record in Travis & Williamson counties. Ethan Blaine Nieneker’s Record: TRAVIS COUNTY:

• 2016 felony assault (family violence, repeat offense) → reduced to misdemeanor,… pic.twitter.com/iu3KTNAhZ0 — Austin Justice (@AustinJustice) August 12, 2025

Ethan Blaine Nieneker’s Record:

TRAVIS COUNTY:

• 2016 felony assault (family violence, repeat offense) → reduced to misdemeanor, deferred adjudication

• 2016 protective order violation & criminal mischief → 60 days jail

• 2017 DWI 2nd → 90 days jail

• 2019 felony assault (family violence, prior conviction) → bond forfeiture after absconding; dismissed 2022 (“unable to locate victim”)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY:

• 2011 marijuana possession → 2 days jail

• 2015 DWI → 120 days jail (credit for time served)

• 2015 felony criminal mischief ($100K–$200K damage) → probation, later revoked

• 2015 assault (family violence) — two separate cases → both dismissed (one via §12.45, one “other”)

Short jail stints and dismissals

Despite repeated arrests for violence, protective order violations, and serious property crimes — plus skipped court and probation revocations — Nieneker was repeatedly given dismissals, reduced charges, and short jail stints.

Come Monday, just before 3 p.m, Nieneker allegedly murdered three people outside a North Austin Target, then fled in two stolen cars before being arrested.

Officials stated two people killed at the scene, while a third succumbed to their injuries en route to a local hospital.

One other victim suffered unrelated injuries and was treated at the scene.

Monday’s mass shooting motive remains unclear. Authorities continue to investigate.