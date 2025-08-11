Austin Target shooting leaves 2 dead after white gunman wearing khaki shorts and Hawaiin shirt shoots three to five, with shooting suspect taken into custody. No known motive.

At least two people have died and up to five people injured after a ‘white’ gunman opened fire at a Target parking lot in North Austin on Monday afternoon, with the suspect since detained.

The Austin Police Department released a statement of an active shooter situation, Monday late afternoon, just before 3 p.m, in which they stated the following:

BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Target in North Austin, TX

Two people were killed and others were injured after a suspect, now in custody, opened fire pic.twitter.com/LDsqR8wRzp — Citizen (@CitizenApp) August 11, 2025

‘APD Officers are responding to a shooting incident at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard. The suspect is still at large. The suspect is described as a White male. Possibly wearing khaki shorts, Hawaiian/floral shirt. DO NOT APPROACH. For your safety.’

An update shared by a user on X stated, Two Killed, Several Injured in Mass Shooting at Target, Suspect Apprehended.

Stated the user, ‘A suspect has been taken into custody after responding officers found multiple people shot at a Target in Austin, TX, this afternoon. The shooter opened fire and killed at least two people at the store, with multiple other people struck. The exact number of injuries is unclear. Local news confirmed a child was among the injured. Police tracked the suspect, who took a car from a person at the shooting location, and were able to apprehend the shooter at a separate location. Expect a heavy police presence, including road closures, as an active investigation continues at the scene.’

At least two people are dead and two injured following a shooting at a Target in Austin, Texas, according to reports. Police say a suspect has been detained.

More: https://t.co/RQbq5kmdfu pic.twitter.com/Qk5Zmxfmqp — NewsNation (@NewsNation) August 11, 2025

White man wearing khaki shorts, Hawaiin shirt taken into custody

KVUE confirmed social media reports that as of 3:13 p.m., the suspect being in custody.

APD Chief Lisa Davis told KVUE that three to five people were shot in the Target parking lot, including a child. Two of the people shot have died, but further details have not been released.

APD said the 8000 block of the MoPac southbound frontage is shut down between Executive Center Drive and Anderson Lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.