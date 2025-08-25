Emely Martinez fake dentist aka ‘Itsthe Veneerlady’ arrested after performing cosmetic dental work on unwitting patients including using ‘krazy glue’ on unsuspecting patients who went to police after complications set in and are now out thousands of dollars as they are forced to go to emergency dental care.

A search for affordable dental cosmetic procedures has led to unsuspecting individuals in Florida being treated by a ‘fake dentist’ accused of practising cosmetic dentistry without being licensed along with using art supplies during procedures.

Emely Martinez, 35, of Pinellas Park, used social media under the Facebook page, Itsthe Veneerlady to advertise the various forms of beauty, cosmetic, and personal care services she offers.

Emely Martinez fake dentist advertised on Facebook

Video posted on her social media showed her claiming to transform and enhance patients’ teeth through various dental cosmetic procedures like teeth whitening and veneers.

Read one August 8th post, ‘Gaps spaces Don’t worry, our staff will empower you to unleash your radiant smile again.’

However, she is not a licensed dentist nor does Martinez possess the proper credentials or schooling to perform those procedures, WTVT reported.

‘She is not licensed to put in veneers. She has no schooling to do veneers and in the state of Florida, obviously, you have to be licensed to do any kind of work like that,’ said Pinellas Park Police Sgt. Windy Vater according to the outlet.

Cops say Martinez was operating out of a strip mall in Pinellas Park.

Martinez was found out after two customers went to police this summer after complications and refused to refund them.

Practising without a dental license

Martinez, now faces at least four counts of practicing dentistry without a license in two counties in the Sunshine State, along with a scheme to defraud charge.

While these treatments have the ability to boost one’s confidence, without the proper care, they can pose a risk to gum inflammation and teeth sensitivity.

‘They were told by an actual dentist that the veneers that were placed in the victim’s mouth appear to be have done with krazy glue,’ said Vater.

On average, a single veneer at a dentist’s office can cost between $900 and $1,500 per tooth. One victim paid Martinez $2,500 for the entire mouth.

Of note, it’s not the first time, Martinez has been arrested for practicing without a license.

In March, Martinez was arrested on charges of unlicensed dentist work in Hillsborough County before being released only to perform dental work in Pinellas County in June and July according to WSVN.

Beyond veneers, officials now believe Martinez may have done other dental work.

‘We also got information that possibly pulling of teeth. We did also get information that maybe even like children’s veneers. So this is still an active investigation,’ said Vater.

According to the American Dental Association, any dental procedure that may alter the physical structure of an individual’s teeth, gums or jaws without the supervision of a dentist has the potential to cause irreversible harm.

Police said Martinez’s victims needed emergency dental care after what she did to their teeth.

‘They actually have had to pay thousands of dollars to get their teeth fixed, and some of them had to wait for the infection to clear and go get their teeth fixed,’ said Vater.

Police said Martinez had been performing this unlicensed work in the area at least since January.

Martinez remained at the Pinellas County Jail as of Monday morning on a bond of about $40,000.

To check if someone is licensed to perform dental work, you can look them up on the Florida Health Department website.