Surah Amon, Chicago mom drowns her 1 year old son, Sir Watson at Lake Michigan cause she wanted to die.

A Chicago woman has been accused of drowning her 1 year old son in Lake Michigan on Friday night.

Come Monday morning, Surah Amon, 31, of south side Chicago, Burnside, was charged with first degree murder in the drowning death of her son.

Notice of the crime scene came circa 9.45 p.m, Friday night at the 7000 block of S. South Shore Drive following reports of the mother in the water with her baby boy.

Mom told police she wanted to die

Police later discovered that the mother allegedly drowned the boy. Chicago Fire’s Marine Unit recovered the boy, ABC7Chicago reported.

The infant was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital where he died.

According to court documents, she told police she wanted to die. The mother was arrested some ten minutes after the boy was recovered from the water, FOX32 reported.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as 1-year-old Sir Watson.

The whereabouts of the boy’s father wasn’t immediately known.

Amon is due in court Monday.