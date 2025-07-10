Karen Lawyer becomes most hated trying to get off plane first

Karen Lawyer tries to skip line and get off plane first only to ignite passenger scorn as the un-named female who identifies as an attorney proceeds to defend her actions to the disbelief of fellow passengers as video goes viral.

Define flying etiquette…? Introducing the latest entrant to delinquent air flight manners, aptly named, ‘Karen female lawyer’ who was captured on viral video causing a commotion as she attempted justifying skipping ahead of fellow passengers sitting in front of her as she made for the exit.

Shall we…? All hell broke loose when the un-identified presumably sanctimonious and self entitled Karen tried to skip the aisle line and exit first. But not everyone was having it.

Scolded for not adhering to ‘proper deboarding etiquette’ (yes kids, such a thing does exist…I know who you are!) the woman, who eventually claimed being an attorney proceeded to scold passengers admonishing her.

NEW: Fight breaks out on plane after female lawyer is accused of cutting the line to get off first One man began chanting “Karen” as she argued with others She turned to someone filming and asked, “Do you have permission to film me?” Another passenger replied, “It’s public.”… pic.twitter.com/H0dcIanfAb — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) July 9, 2025

Karen Lawyer just wants you all to ‘grow up’

‘You’re all whining for no reason,’ Karen lawyer explains. ‘Just get up when you want to — just deal with it, people, my God.’

But not everyone was on board with Captain Karen America.

‘Wait for the people in front of you to get off, that’s how we do it,’ a man wearing a baseball cap is heard reproaching Karen.

Responds fiesty Karen, ‘Shut your mouth!’

Yes kids, you know where this is all going. We have all been there many times aboard the friendly skies of America.

As a baby is heard crying in the background, a second passenger chants, ‘Karen! Karen.’

Not to fear, lawyer Karen knows how she likes her coffee, quick, dark, no milk, no sugar, plenty of caliente spice as she snaps back, ‘[You’re] being the real Karens, because you’re making noise about it.’

Tell me kids she’s not a New Yorker? Just a hunch. Does anyone know who it is? Lawyer Karen do you mind leaving a comment with your name at the bottom…?

After having told a passenger to ‘Shut the f–k up,’ our collective heroine lashed out at another passenger who criticized her for swearing.

Not to be out-witted, Lawyer Karen responds, ‘Given your accent, I can tell you’ve said the F-bomb,’ she says of the passengers’ southern dialect.

Define flying manners?

Retorts another passenger, ‘You can be a jerk, but you’re not gonna insult someone because of an accent — we’re not doing that.’

Adds another, ‘You’re clearly racist.’

A comment Karen Lawyer took in stride (cause this is just a walk in the park for Karen) telling the passenger that everyone involved is ‘white’ and that it’s actually ‘xenophobic’ to insult someone’s accent, not racist.

Kids, don’t you love the mental gymnastics?

In the video someone jokes that she’s a low-IQ individual … only for Karen to fire back by saying she’s a lawyer — which helps us mere mortals understand how she learned how to argue and do her mental gymnastics routine.

Soon after Karen Lawyer tried to intimidate the person filming her, demanding that they put their phone camera away, cause she ‘didn’t give permission’ to be filmed.

Yes that’s right kids, permission needed when it suits Karen, but no f**k’s given when Karen needs or wants or demands…

The clip ends when the middle aged woman offers to show her Bar Association card to anyone in the terminal … as a different passenger says she’s ‘likely to have it taken away when this vid goes viral.’ God willing kids…

While the attorney stoked wide resentment and disgust with her behaviour and for failing to obey common courtesy to let travellers sitting in front to get out first, with one commentator quipping, ‘You want to get off the plane first, buy the first class seat,’ there were some who defended Karen, or who were at least amused by her, with one netizen writing, ‘I kind of enjoyed her. She had something for everything that was thrown at her.’

It wasn’t immediately clear when the footage was shot or on which airline the argument occurred.

But rest assured somewhere over the friendly skies of America … indeed.