Leanna Perry Southwest Airlines passenger and NYC artist has ‘amazing’ meltdown before scheduled flight at La Guardia. Crazed woman id as artist working for major labels in fashion and beauty industries.

Define flying etiquette? A ‘drunk’ female passenger was captured in viral video violently assaulting a fellow traveler after claiming they were ‘too fat’ before being physically restrained and escorted off a scheduled Southwest Airlines flight from NYC‘s LaGuardia Airport to Kansas City.

Leanna Perry, 32 of NYC upon her arrest was charged with aggravated assault following her amazing breakdown just before takeoff around 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) said.

Freak out on a Southwest Airplane pic.twitter.com/kcOY4O9AJt — LASHY BILLS (@LASHYBILLS) June 18, 2025

Southwest passenger has amazing meltdown

Captured video from inside the cabin shows several passengers and airline employees pleading with the crazed passenger as she maniacally tugs at a woman’s hair and calls her a ‘fat a– bitch.’

‘Let go of her hair,’ a fellow traveler attempts to plead— only for our collective tabloid hero claiming not be touching the other woman’s hair, as she continues to grip and maniacally tug at her victim’s hair, with clumps in between her fists.

But there was more to come.

Auditioning for the newest reality show on set fight to impress producers, Perry ramped up her diabolical meltdown (yes kids when its hot its muchoooo caliente) as she proceeded hurling wild insults and kicking passengers as haplesss airline staffers (‘Sh*t, why are they always on my shift….?’) tried to hold our scorned princess down before finally managing to tie her up to a foldable tray and escort that bixch her off the plane, according to shared social media posts.

‘Ugly a– bitch,’ this weeks passenger of good manners says while being restrained with her hands zip-tied behind her back.

Maybe airliners should introduce psychological vetting before take off?

Adds Perry for good measure (cause if you can have a bar brawl in the plane why decline?), ‘Your boyfriend’s d–k is like 2 inches big. It’s embarrassing. I’m so sorry about your boyfriend.’

Perry was nearly off the plane before playing the ‘I can’t breathe’ viral game before screaming a fantastic ‘F—k you!’ while violently kicking her legs in the air.

Port Authority Police later issued a statement saying they responded to a ‘report of an intoxicated passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight at Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport.’

Perry who was booted off the craft fastened to a stretcher was taken to a local hospital before she was handed over to the New York City Department of Corrections, the PAPD said.

Tuesday’s episode raise questions about airline security, staff training, vetting intoxicated passengers before they’re allowed on board along with the prospect of initiating psychological questionnaire (could you imagine?) to be filled out before take-off (‘In times of duress, are you likely to …? a/ lash out, b/ cause a scene, c/ gaslight or d/ calm down and accept accountability?).

It’s understood Perry a local NYC fashion designer will likely now be put on a forever no fly list with Southwest Airlines. Shouldn’t you too be having an amazing breakdown on your next scheduled flight over America’s skies as well…?