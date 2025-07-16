Pamela Jean Stanley, Coleman, Texas woman planned to send ex husband, Jeffrey Kauth, box of chocolates laced with fentanyl only for her murder plot to be foiled after unwittingly arranging to buy the lethal drug with undercover investigators.

A Texas woman is alleged to have plotted killing her former husband by lacing chocolates she planned to send to him with fentanyl only to be foiled by undercover investigators.

Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, of Coleman was recorded speaking to an acquaintance about trying to purchase powdered fentanyl according to a July 10 indictment following an ongoing investigation by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Police allege that Stanley said she intended to inject the fentanyl into a high-end box of chocolates, which she would then mail to her ex-husband.

Murder plot foiled

The alleged plan was to have the box of chocolates appear as a gift from a travel agency congratulating him on his recent engagement and offering him a ‘honeymoon’ incentive offer, the sheriff’s office stated.

On the day of her arrest, Stanley is alleged to have driven to a motel in Weatherford, Texas, on May 30 to pick up the fentanyl she’d bought for the plan KXAS reported. She didn’t realize, however, that she’d made the sale with an undercover investigator.

Police arrested Stanley and claim they subsequently found her in possession of 9.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Stanley’s ex-husband, Jeffrey Kauth, said that the pair had been divorced since 2019.

‘It was a pretty ingenious plan,’ Kauth told NBC 5. ‘I would have probably ate the chocolates. My fiancée would have ate the chocolate, but even worse, we have two minor children here. I’m sure they would have eaten some as well, and she has no remorse.’

Following her arrest, Stanley was charged with criminal solicitation with intent to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Bond was set at $450,000.

Not immediately clear is what motivated the former wife to target her former husband, six years after the former couple divorcing.