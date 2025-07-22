Lizz Weber, Gaines Township, Michigan woman shot dead at the hands of her long time boyfriend who then shot self dead following domestic altercation at their residence.

A Gaines Township man is alleged to have shot dead his long time girlfriend before then turning the murder weapon on himself according to Michigan authorities.

While police declined to identify the victim, social media identified her as 34 year old woman, Lizz Weber and mother of three who was fatally shot at the hands of her 7 year boyfriend following a domestic altercation on Monday.

The tragedy unfolded just after 1 p.m, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received a call about people arguing on Madison Avenue north of 68th Street in Cutlerville, Gaines Township. As deputies made their way, there had been a shooting at the location.

Domestic violence altercation

Deputies arrived to find two people, a man and a woman, who had been shot dead, according to Sgt. Scott Dietrich with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, WOODTV reported.

Deputies speaking to the daughter and mother of the victim revealed detectives telling them it was a murder-suicide.

‘My mother was murdered and her boyfriend was the one who shot her,’ the daughter told WOODTV.

The daughter, who also lives in the home, was not there at the time, but her brother’s girlfriend was. She was the one who called deputies the outlet reported.

The mother and her boyfriend had been dating for seven years and lived in the home together, said the daughter. She said they had argued before but she didn’t expect this.

‘I was surprised because it’s never been like a physical thing. He has had guns in the house and I have anxiety so obviously, with them arguing, that’s going to be something that’s going to be in the back of my head. But I didn’t think that it would be something that would happen,’ she said.

‘Domestics and traffics stops are the most dangerous calls we go on. This one, obviously, is no different. These things can change so quickly,’ Dietrich said. ‘Our deputies were headed to an argument which escalated to a shooting. Them arriving on scene, their gears have to switch, their mindset has to switch, and they’re going in there to make sure everybody’s OK and to potentially stop anything that’s happening. Unfortunately, in this situation, it was too late.’