Kretia Clancy, Hinesville, Georgia woman shot dead while sitting in car in possible domestic violence case as person of interested investigated.

Georgia authorities are investigating the slaying of a Hinesville woman who was shot while sitting in her car, Tuesday night.

While police declined to identify the victim, social media id her as 27-year-old-Hinesville woman, Kretia Clancy who was gunned down just before 9 p.m near Strickland Road and EG Miles Parkway.

The victim was was flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center only to die during surgery.

Person of interest questioned

Police who responded to a ‘shots fired’ call, believe Clancy was likely shot by someone she knew in a possible domestic violence case according to Chief Tracey Howard of the Hinesville Police Department.

‘They observed the vehicle in the wood line area. There was also a passenger in the front who was not harmed. Everything now indicates it may have been the result of a confrontation in the car between the two individuals. We’re still very early in the investigation and trying to validate that,’ said Chief Howard according to WTOC.

Adding, ‘Everything indicated that both the victim and the offender knew each other. There’s no immediate concern for the public.’

Read a post on FB: ‘Domestic & gun violence is real…. This has to end I am so sorry this happened to you Kretia Clancy…You didn’t deserve this at all.’

The case is now being investigated as a homicide, with police yet to name any suspects or make arrests, as a person of interest is now being investigated by detectives, WSAV reported.

Kretia leaves behind a ten month old baby boy.