Nicole Ballew Callaham former Anderson County teacher grins during Greenville county bond hearing as she announces pregnancy as teen victim, Grant Strickland’s mom speaks out about manipulation ‘Nikki’ exposed innocent son to.

A former Anderson County teacher in South Carolina made cash bond of $120K after appearing at a Greenville County court hearing on Monday, ‘smirking’ following news of her pregnancy to her fiancee.

Nicole Ballew Callaham, 33, voluntarily turned herself into the Anderson County Detention Center on Thursday for allegedly molesting a boy, Grant Stickland, when he was 14 years old. The teacher is alleged to have groomed the minor before going on to have a two year sexual relationship with the victim.

Former Greenville County teacher makes bond

Callaham was given bond after her lawyer, William Epps III, insisted the former teacher who resigned from the Anderson School District Five system in May needed to receive prenatal care – something he said she has not gotten while behind bars.

The attorney also stated the former teacher posed no danger to the public, citing her eight-year career as an elementary school teacher and having no criminal history, WYFF4 reported.

There was no suggestion by either the defense or the prosecution that the baby was conceived with the victim.

Greenville Municipal Court Judge Matthew Hawley granted her request for bond, but under several conditions. She was released after paying $120,000 in cash, according to jail records, the dailymail reported.

‘I am going to set a surety bond on each of these in the amount of $10,000, as they did in Anderson, for a total of $120,000 surety,’ Hawley said, adding that she must remain under house arrest with GPS monitoring and cannot contact Strickland.

Callaham must also undergo a mental and physical evaluation to determine if she can stand trial, the judge ordered.

Hawley established a ‘red zone’ Callaham must avoid so she does not come within a mile of the victim’s home in Anderson County.

Teen victim speaks out about former sexual predator teacher

Strickland, now 18, claims he was abused by the former kindergarten teacher from 2021 until 2023 in Anderson.

Authorities said the alleged abuse started when he was 14, with the victim’s mother claims they first met at an audition for a Legally Blonde musical production which Callaham directed.

Callaham, who was previously married with children, is facing three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Speaking outside of court following the hearing last week, Strickland told FOX Carolina he almost didn’t survive the ordeal.

‘I would never want someone to go through what I went through, I don’t think most people could be strong enough to survive it. Because I almost didn’t,’ he said.

Strickland added that he hoped his coming forward would increase awareness of the issue of female teachers preying on students.

He added: ‘All I really want the public to know is that though it’s a traumatic event I am here to fight and I’m not going to back down.’

Strickland continued: ‘I think awareness needs to be brought to things like this, just because I am a man doesn’t mean it should be shunned away. I was a child, I wasn’t a man, I was a boy.’

On seeing Callaham, who appeared in court via livestream, the 18 year old said he felt like a weight had been lifted.

‘I don’t think I would’ve been able to move on if it wasn’t for the support from family and loved ones, and being able to come out about it’, the victim added.

Teen victim’s mom accuses ex teacher of manipulating ‘innocent’ son

Strickland’s mother released a statement during Monday’s hearing stating: ‘Looking back, it sickens me knowing Nikki manipulated our son and our family. She was waiting on this opportunity, and she found the perfect victim and family to prey on perfect meaning.

‘She saw our son’s innocence and that he was very easily manipulated and drawn into her perfect meaning.

‘She saw a family who had a lot of love and kindness to share with those who needed it.’

The school district stated Callahamhad worked at Homeland Park Primary School from 2017 until she resigned in May of this year.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said that Callaham would sign Strickland out of school and serve as a supervisor for after-school activities.

Authorities said these repeated interactions led to a prolonged pattern of abuse, which they corroborated with warrants and help from Strickland and his family.

They added that Strickland came forward after he turned 18, having spent time processing the ‘trauma associated with the abuse.’

The former educator is also facing a number of charges in nearby Greenville County, if the bond is met she will be transported there for a separate bond hearing.

Callaham is charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

A trial date has not yet been set.

The Clemson City Police Department is also investigating the case.