Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O’Donnel U.S citizenship after criticizing his policies, with the President alleging she is a ‘threat to humanity’ and not ‘in the best interests of our country.’

America has been offered a new spectacle in the ongoing saga between ‘he said, she said, we didn’t’ Donald Trump vs Rosie O’Donnell, after the U.S President on Saturday said he was now considering revoking the comedienne’s US citizenship after her latest criticism of Trump, principally federal agency cuts he implored allegedly leading to countless preventable deaths during last week’s Texas flash floods.

In days prior, O’Donell, 63, who has relocated to Ireland (after Trump, 79, returning to the White House) criticised the Trump administration over the gutting of weather forecasting agencies which she alleges led to preventable tragedy. To date the floods have claimed 120 deaths and countless still missing (now presumed dead).

Cancelled cause of wrong think?

O’Donnell who still commands a vast following (even from Ireland) shared a TikTok video in which she mourned the loss life during the 4th of July floods, blaming Trump’s widespread cuts to environmental and science agencies involved in forecasting major natural disasters.

‘What a horror story in Texas,’ O’Donnell said in the video. ‘And you know, when the president guts all the early warning systems and the weathering forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re gonna start to see on a daily basis.’

The post led to an avalanche of comments, some seemingly supporting her, ‘100% agree with you! He’s a monster!❤️🇨🇦❤️’ while many questioned her timing, with one person responding, ‘With your platform why would you make this about politics and not just show empathy for these families.’

Others meanwhile were more condemning of O’Donnell, with one person responding, ‘She’s a disgrace to America,’ while another responded, ‘Trump cuts have not gone into effect yet. Bidens DEI hires are to blame.’

The ‘discussion’ didn’t go un-noticed by Trump who soon after after took to his Truth Social platform (yes the oxymoron…) posting, ‘Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.’

Trump has long called for the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, but in recent weeks, he has suggested that he would remove US citizens that he disagrees with from the country.

Yes kids, America is slowly inching its way to autocracy…

‘She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!’ Trump wrote.

Under the law, a president cannot revoke the citizenship of an American born in the US (but that too might be something the Trump administration may want to explore over those deemed as ‘bad hombres’.

O’Donnell as a matter of fact was born in New York and no law at present exists, as bound by the constitution allowing a U.S citizen to be deported. Yet.

According to many prominent legal scholars, the 14th Amendment protects citizenship for all people born on U.S. soil.

Trump’s post on Saturday comes as his administration has sought to revoke birthright citizenship from the children of parents who are not U.S. citizens, but that has stalled in court.

The Trump administration, as well as local and state officials, have faced mounting questions about whether more could have been done to protect and warn residents in advance of the Texas flooding.

Trump, on Friday, visited Texas and defended the government’s response to the disaster, saying his agencies ‘did an incredible job under the circumstances.’

O’Donnell responded to Trump’s threat in two posts on her Instagram account (how could she resist the urge…?) saying: ‘the president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself.’

‘This is why I moved to Ireland,’ she continued. ‘He is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity — I stand in direct opposition [to] all he represents – so do millions of others.’

‘U gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence #nevertrump,’ O’Donnell added.

O’Donnell has been a longtime target of Trump’s taunts and jabs.

In 2006, O’Donnell who was a host on The View at the time, mocked Trump, over his handling of a controversy concerning a winner of the Miss USA pageant, which Trump had owned.

In 2014, when she opened up about her weight loss journey, Trump said on X that ‘she felt ‘shame’ at being fat-not politically correct! She killed Star Jones for weight loss surgery, just had it!’

During Trump’s first presidency, O’Donnell told W magazine that she feared whether she would be able to ‘live through‘ his presidency.

Following Trump’s inauguration for his second presidential term in January, O’Donnell moved to Ireland with her 12-year-old son.

In a March TikTok video, she said that she would return to the US ‘when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America’.

Earlier this month, Trump said he may look at options to deport his former aide-turned-critic, Elon Musk, a naturalised US citizen.

And last month, the White House said allegations that Democratic nominee for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has supported ‘terrorism’ in the past ‘should be investigated’, with the intent of revoking his citizenship.

Welcome to a brave new America …