Candace Taylor, Slidell, Louisiana woman aka Medicaid millionaire busted for Medicaid fraud while earning millions of dollars and flaunting her luxury lifestyle, including showcasing her green Lamborghini on social media under, Candy Canes.

Maybe she can reinvent herself teaching wannabe millionaires how to fake it while you’re making it…

A Louisiana woman who purchased a Lamborghini along with flaunting her ‘million dollar’ lifestyle on social has been accused of fraudulently obtaining Medicaid benefits, designated for low income earners.

Candace Taylor, 35, of Slidell, aka Candy Canes on Facebook (where she showcased her millionaire lifestyle) ‘worked the system’ from 2021-24 according to Louisiana prosecutors who dubbed her the ‘Medicaid millionaire,’ following her arrest on Monday according to Louisiana’s Attorney General.

Louisiana woman rorts government assistance

Arrest documents reported that Taylor made over $9.5 million from her multiple businesses between January 2020 and December 2024, yet still applied for Medicaid. The AG did not specify what types of businesses Taylor owned.

Taylor is being accused of fraud for underreporting her income in order to receive Medicaid.

‘From 2021 through 2024, Ms. Taylor continued to transfer tens of thousands of dollars between her personal and business accounts, with personal inflows consistently exceeding the eligibility thresholds for Medicaid,’ wrote Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office in an affidavit.

The state Bureau of Investigation began looking into Taylor after receiving a complaint from the Louisiana Health Department stating she underreported her income to qualify for Medicaid benefits.

Medicaid provides health insurance for low-income adults and children. The program is partially funded and primarily managed by state governments. The federal government establishes parameters for states to follow.

Candace Taylor aka Medicaid Millionaire shared luxury lifestyle on social media for all to see

However, each state administers its Medicaid program differently.

Taylor initially applied for Medicaid in May 2019 under the alias Candace Sailor, listing a bi-weekly income of $1,900 and no dependents, authorities said. That application was denied.

Less than a year later, she re-applied under the same misspelled name, prosecutors said. She was allegedly inconsistent with the years she reported having a dependent.

Investigators eventually discovered she owned six different businesses that generated more than $9.5 million between January 2020 and December 2024, according to court documents.

A look at her accounts revealed deposits totaling $480,994.09, with over $325,000 directly attributable to Taylor’s business activities, authorities said according to FOX8.

Flagrant fraud and abuse of welfare system

In addition, transfers and payments were disbursed from one account, including $45,086.65 in vehicle payments to Audi Finance.

Other purchases included a $100,000 wire transfer to Tactical Fleet, an exotic car dealership, followed by a $13,000 debit card transaction for the purchase of a 2022 Lamborghini Urus, authorities said.

Taylor also made multiple six-figure withdrawals via cashier’s checks, which allegedly funded property purchases, cosmetic surgery, high-end jewelry, and luxury services.

Two months after the Lamborghini, Taylor tried to renew her Medicaid benefits, claiming she made $4,000 per month with an unidentified business.

However, she omitted that she was the owner, authorities said.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said Taylor made it easier to secure an arrest warrant because she frequently flaunted her luxurious lifestyle on her social media accounts during the time she was receiving Medicaid.

‘You don’t often see this level of abuse in the system, someone who would lie over and over again about her eligibility and then go out and buy a Lamborghini and plastic surgery, that’s pretty flagrant fraud,’ AG Liz Murrill told WBRZ during a phone interview.