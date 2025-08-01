Austin Robert Drummond, Tennessee suspect who killed family of 4 and who is thought to have spared the life of baby Weslynne is described as a great guy who was caring says relative of victims.

A relative of four people found dead in Tennessee this week described her family as heartbroken and confused, saying in a Facebook on Thursday that the suspect has ‘literally been nothing short of amazing to us and our kids.’

The statement, written by a woman who identified herself as the sister-in-law and aunt of three victims, was posted after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a statement identifying the suspect as Austin Robert Drummond, 29.

Drummond, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and firearms offenses, remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, the agency said in a news release.

Drummond, who was added to the state’s “most wanted” list, is believed to be driving a 2016 Audi A3. A reward of $15,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

‘Drummond is 5’10”, 190 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes & a goatee,’ TBI stated. ‘He’s believed to be driving a ’16 Audi A3 w/TN tag: RI 01896, with damage to the driver’s side.’

The family of four’s murder comes at the same time as two of the victims, James Matthew Wilson, 21 and Adrianna Williams, 20, were identified as the parents of a 7 month old baby girl found abandoned in the front yard of a home in a car seat just hours after it is believed all 4 family members were thought to be slain, Tuesday, July 29th.

It is now thought that the alleged killer may have chosen to spare the life of the child, since identified as Weslynne.

The other two victims were identified as the maternal grandmother of the child, Cortney Rose, 38, along with maternal uncle, Braydon Williams, 15.

All four were found deceased ‘execution style’ along Carrington Road in Tiptonville, Lake County on July 29.

Authorities to date have not identified a possible motive into their killings.

The Facebook post’s author, Brier-Ashley Childress described herself as being married to the brother of one of the victims.

In Thursday’s post, the relative wrote that her family thought they knew Drummond well.

‘We all trusted him,’ she wrote.

According to the post, Drummond previously dated a sister of Rose, the abandoned child’s grandmother. Wilson and Adrianna Williams were the infant’s parents, Goodman said. Braydon was the maternal uncle.

‘Yes, he was close to our family,’ the post states. ‘Yes, we cared about him and thought he cared about us. He has literally been nothing short of amazing to us and our kids every time he has been around us up until this point.’

‘We NEVER expected him to cause ANY harm to ANYONE, much less anyone in our family,’ the post continues. ‘We are heartbroken. We are confused. We are devastated. We are MORTIFIED. We are hurting. OUR KIDS ARE HURTING.’

‘We want justice for my sister in law, niece, nephew, and nieces boyfriend,’ the post adds.

Public records show that Drummond was convicted of armed robbery in nearby Madison County in 2014. His sentence ended last September, prison records show.

Two months after the completion of that sentence, Drummond was charged with attempted murder and drug crimes, court records in Lake County show. NBC News reported the allegations were related to crimes Drummond is accused of committing while he was incarcerated at Northwest Correctional Complex, a prison in Lake County.

Drummond was out on bond on those charges at the time of the quadruple killing according to Danny Goodman, the district attorney for Lake and Dyer counties.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted man should contact 731-415-7962, 731-333-0811, 1-800-TBI-FIND, or 911.