Adrianna Williams and Matthew Wilson, parents of Tennessee baby, Wessie found abandoned in car seat in stranger’s front yard are confirmed dead along with two other relatives amid speculation as to how the family members came to die and who dropped off the baby and why?

Four people were found dead late on Tuesday night in Lake County, Tennessee, just hours after an infant girl was abandoned in a car seat on a stranger’s front lawn during 100-degree heat. Commentators on social media have since confirmed those four people were related to the abandoned baby girl, including her parents, maternal grandmother and maternal uncle.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook release that the bodies were discovered at a separate crime scene believed to be linked to the abandoned baby case, prompting a joint investigation involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the FBI, and multiple local agencies.

How did Adrianna Williams & Matthew Wilson, Tennessee parents of abandoned baby come to die?

‘This is a deeply saddening day for our community,’ Sheriff Jeff Box said in a statement. ‘We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served.’

Authorities went on to say that they had confirmed the identified the baby (without divulging the child’s name) while also saying it was seeking more information about those four individuals, confirmed by commentators on Facebook as being related to the abandoned baby as that of Adrianna Williams (mother), Matthew Wilson (father), Cortney Rose (maternal grandmother) and Braydon Williams (maternal uncle).

Who dropped off Tennessee baby in car seat in stranger’s yard?

Read a Wednesday morning post shared on Facebook; ‘SAD UPDATE! In the abandoned baby case, it has been confirmed by Matthew’s family members that the four bodies located last night are.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office at 731-285-2802.’

The manner and cause of deaths remained unknown along with the individual(s) who dropped off the child at the front lawn.

The revelations come hours after police receiving a 911 call from a resident on Old Highway 20 near the Tigrett community in Dyer County, TN that reported someone had left an infant strapped into a car seat in their front yard and driven away.

Abandoned Tennessee baby stated to be 7 months old going by name of ‘Wessie’

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as either a dark-colored minivan or a white mid-size SUV.

Authorities have yet to say who they believe who had dropped off the child and their dynamic to the four individuals found deceased at a second location in nearby Lake County.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made, and investigators remain tight-lipped about possible motives or connections between the infant and how the four individuals related to the baby came to die, including speculation of a possible car jacking or murder-suicide.

Sheriff Box has appealed to the public for tips and urged anyone with information to call 731-285-2802.