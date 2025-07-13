Antwan ‘Tweezy’ Hogans Milwaukee promoter killed during downtown bar shooting, that led to one other person shot dead and three others wounded. No arrests as police seek suspects as a community mourns a ‘mentor’ and ‘role model’.

A Milwaukee promoter and entrepreneur is being remembered after he was fatally shot along with four others injured during a shooting in the city’s downtown district early Saturday morning.

Antwan ‘Tweezy’ Hogans a a popular local nightclub promoter and owner of a hookah lounge was caught in gunshot crosshairs after bullets started flying just after midnight near N. Water St. and E. Michigan St. shortly after midnight on July 12.

Four others at the shooting sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds: a person about 30 years of age, a 39 year old, a 34 year old and a 32 year old. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Milwaukee downtown shooting leads to second person dying hours later

A follow up report from TMJ4 stated one of the other four men taken to hospital since passing away, with the deceased individual’s identity yet to be established.

Not immediately clear is whether the much beloved nightlife promoter and the other four individuals shot were were intentionally targeted or if they had come to get caught in the crosshairs of sudden gunfire. It remained unclear if there was more than one gunman.

The shooting took place in Milwaukee’s popular downtown nightlife entertainment district.

Read a press release from Milwaukee Police, ‘MPD has been proactively working with our intergovernmental partners including the Common Council and the City Attorney’s Office to address these issues,’ among other ‘violent incidents’ that have recently occurred in the area.

Milwaukee club promoter remembered

In the aftermath of the shooting, friends, family, and community leaders gathered outside Antwan Hogans hookah shop on Fond du Lac Avenue to honor the memory of a man they describe as a mentor and positive influence in their lives.

‘I just really lost somebody, man. I don’t know how I’m going to come back from it,’ William Gardner a close friend of Hogans told TMJ4.

Added Gardner, ‘That was a good friend; he was not supposed to go. They were not supposed to do that to him. Not him. I wish to God he would’ve just turned around. Just turn around and let them see you. Let them know it’s Tweezy. They might not have done it.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The investigation is ongoing as Milwaukee Police continue to search for suspects.