Antavis Johnson Florida Black project manager verbally abused and assaulted by white couple, Cheryl Pyle and Steven Wylie who hurl racist abuse as the worker went door to door distributing information.

A Black utility project manager says he fears returning to work after claiming a white man threatened to ‘hang him’ while going door-to-door in a Florida neighborhood where he’d been assigned to distribute information.

Antavis Johnson said he was ‘just doing his job’ this week when he knocked on a couple’s door near Orlando, Florida, only to be chased and assailed with racial slurs and violent threats.

He was going door-to-door to give residents handouts about the upcoming utility upgrades in the neighborhood he would be overseeing. But when he knocked on his last door for the day, the project manager was met with displeasure, by local ‘white’ residents, since identified on social media as Cheryl Ann Pyle and Steven Edwin Wylie.

Black Florida project manager verbally assaulted by racist white couple

‘The wife opened it, and I could tell immediately she was upset. I politely said, ‘I’m so sorry if this isn’t a good time,” Johnson recalled after sharing the interaction on TikTok.

Johnson said the woman called her husband, who came running out of the house and demanded that he leave the property.

‘Before I could even step off their porch, he started screaming the N-word at me, yelling, ‘Get off my property! Get out of my neighborhood!’’ said Johnson.

Johnson in the video is seen walking away from the property, only to be followed by the couple down the street.

‘Oh, he said he’s recording,’ the un-identified white woman is heard saying.

Steven Wylie: F-ck you.

Cheryl Pyle: That’s right, report me.

Fundraiser started for threatened black worker

Steven Wylie: Get your Black ass out of here, motherf——r, stop listening. Get your Black ass out of here. Get fucked up… Get your f—king ass beat, motherf—ker, get the f—k out of here, record that sh-t, come back together. I’ll f—king hang your a– now.

Cheryl Pyle: I hope you show your employers, show your employers, because this is what your employees do.

Steven Wylie: Dumb fucking n—ger, there’s no truth, and get your Black ass the fuck out of here.

Johnson posted another video where he is seemingly talking to police officer who tells him ‘no crime was committed.’

The episode has since led to Johnson starting a GoFundme fundraiser in which he stated, he was ‘I was just doing my job, I am terrified for my life,’ and that he has a ‘4-year-old daughter to take care of, and since this happened, I haven’t been able to bring myself to go back to work. That fear lives in me now.’

As of Wednesday late afternoon the fundraiser had raised just under $23,000.