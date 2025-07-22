61 year old was stuck in MRI machine for an hour after...

Keith McAllister MRI machine accidental death: Does a Long Island MRI imaging lab bear culpability for the death of a 61 year old man entering a room only to get pulled to the magnetic machine while the scan was still in process or is the man entirely at fault for insisting on wearing the metal chain despite warnings posted clearly at Nassau Open MRI.

The family of a 61 year old Long Island man killed last week after being pulled into a MRI machine has claimed that the victim ‘was stuck’ in the machine for ‘an hour’ before he was eventually pulled out along with blaming a technician for ‘forgetting’ to tell the husband to take off his necklace when the victim entered the imaging room to help get his wife off the table upon being asked to assist by staff.

Keith McAllister, 61, was fatally injured in the freak accident, which unfolded Wednesday afternoon inside Nassau Open MRI in Westbury, L.I, while his wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, was at the center to have an image of her knee taken.

Who bears culpability for freak MRI accident?

‘While my mother was laying on the table, the technician left the room to get her husband to help her off the table. He forgot to inform him to take the chain he was wearing from around his neck off when the magnet sucked him in,’ daughter of Jones-McAllister, Samantha Bodden, wrote in a GoFundMe for burial costs.

‘My mother and the tech tried for several minutes to release him before the police were called,’ she wrote.

‘He was attached to the machine for almost an hour before they could release the chain from the machine.’

Bodden added that McAllister was led into the room by an MRI technician who did not inform him to take off his chain.

‘Several news stations are saying he wasn’t authorized to be in the room when in fact he was because the technician went and brought him into the room,’ the statement said.

Author caveat- shouldn’t the husband have known, given the numerous visits to the MRI clinic and alleged prior conversations with the tech, who probably warned against wearing the metal chain, to not enter the room? Were there no signs, as is typical of MRI labs, strongly warning against wearing metal objects? Or had the husband ‘innocently’ assumed that the MRI machine was turned off after being brought over by the technician to assist his wife getting off the table?

Had the technician simply forgotten to warn the husband? Or had the husband hastened into the room before the technician could remind him to take the chain off? Or perhaps the technician had simply thought as a rational person, McAllister, would have known to have removed the metal chain of his own accord.

In the same way a person crossing a highway would know to look in both directions or wait for the red lights before making their way…

Will Keith McAllister family seek to bring lawsuit against MRI facility?

According to the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, MRI machines use powerful magnets to scan bodies for diseases and ailments while producing images of ‘non-bony parts or soft tissues.’

MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, machines use powerful magnetic fields that require patients and physicians to remove jewelry and other metallic objects for safety reasons.

Jones-McAllister said her husband suffered several heart attacks as a result of the incident, which ultimately led to his death.

As of Monday night, the fundraiser for McAllister had only garnered $7K of its $11K goal as debate continues to rage who ultimately holds responsibility for the tragedy…

It remains unclear whether the McAllister family will now seek to bring a legal case against the MRI facility which it continues to blame for the 61 year old mans ‘accidental death.’