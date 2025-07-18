61 year old man dies after strangled by his own necklace after getting sucked into MRI machine at Westbury, Long Island while visiting Nassau Open MRI. No criminal charges anticipated.

A 61-year-old man has passed away, two days after being reported being in critical condition after he was sucked into an MRI machine on Long Island while wearing a large metal necklace while a scan was in progress according to police.

The freak incident occurred Wednesday afternoon when the un-identified man walked into the exam room at Nassau Open MRI sporting a chunky metal chain while a scan was already underway, according to Nassau County Police.

Authorities said the man, who was not authorized to enter the Westbury, Long Island, imaging room, suffered a medical episode after he was forcefully pulled into the machine by the machine’s magnet.

61 year old man sucked into MRI machine

The 61 year old was rushed to a local hospital, where was initially listed in critical condition with unknown injuries, NBC4 reported.

‘Everyone knows, when that door is closed, not to enter,’ said one patient at the facility according to the outlet. ‘That’s surprising.’

Come Friday afternoon, the man mortally succumbed to his injuries, the nypost reported.

Not immediately clear is if the 61 year old was a patient at the MRI center at the time of the ‘accident’ or how he came to be in the room.

MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, machines use powerful magnetic fields that require patients and physicians to remove jewelry and other metallic objects for safety reasons.

Authorities stress MRI accidents are rare, but they do happen. Injuries can range from minor burns and cuts to severe wounds and is in once case in Westchester County two decades ago, fatal.

Workers at the medical office along with Nassau Police declined media overture for comment on the case specifics.

Dr Payal Sud, of North Shore University Hospital, while emphasising she had no direct knowledge of the case believes the man who was wearing the necklace was likely asphyxiated or strangulated after being pulled in by the MRI machine, CBSNY reported.

The investigation is ongoing. No criminal charges are anticipated…